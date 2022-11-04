25 Peel and Stick Backsplash Ideas To Revamp Your Rental
Rental decor can be a drag sometimes when you can't swap out lighting fixtures, paint in your preferred colors, or pull out that outdated carpeting in favor of more contemporary flooring. Luckily, there are a slew of rental-friendly peel-and-stick backsplash tiles that can upgrade your space and make it feel like yours. They're easy to install (we shared a few TikTok videos below), can be used as more than just backsplashes (hello, floors), and require zero drying time or grout mess. Here are our favorite peel-and-stick tile suppliers for your mid-century, all-white, pops of color, subway tile kitchen dreams. Use them in bathrooms, laundry rooms (if you have one), pantries, or even stair risersfor an instantly fresh look.
Etsy Modern Pink Terrazzo Peel and Stick Tile Sticker ($66/15.7" x 76")
Terazzo but in pink?! Sign us up. These are made with eco PVC and come in glossy or matte finish. Try it on floors too!
Chasing Paper Watercolor Flooring ($50/8-pack)
Flooring is in the name, but you can use these 12" x 12" peel-and-stick tiles on a backsplash or even a bedroom wall. Chasing Paper has a bunch of cool prints in vinyl tile and removable wallpaper, plus a how-to tutorialfor easy install.
Etsy Peel and Stick Backsplash Decals ($13+/24 pcs depending on tile size)
We love this graphic look made with water-resistant removable stickers. Use them on floors too for a fun bathroom retouch or on a patio come spring -- they're designed for outdoor use too!
Etsy Home Art Stickers ($30/32-pack)
These blue graphic tiles from Etsy seller Home Art Stickers are so fresh and modern. Try them on furniture too!
INNO STICKERS Peel and Stick Backsplash Tile ($65/45)
These 6"x 7" Art Deco-inspired tiles can be designed in different patterns for a unique look and are waterproof, oil-proof, heat-resistant, and anti-scratch.
Etsy Peel and Stick Vintage Tile Backsplash ($13+/24 pcs depending on size)
Etsy seller Oh My Tiles has a bunch of fun retro modern prints like this one -- find one in your fave color palette!
Mid-century lovers -- give your rental a pop of color you'll want to admire all the cooking days.
Etsy Checkered Peel and Stick Backsplash Decals ($13+/24 pcs depending on tile size)
Checkered prints are all the rage, but there's something classic about them too. Try this pattern on your backsplash or flooring space.
@beingtheblooms
I have been so excited to try these #peelandstick real stone #backsplash I think they are awesome but they are throwing me off. What do you think? #diy #kitchen #homedecor #renterfriendly
@beinginblooms tries out this #peelandstick real stone #backsplash. What do you think?
Chasing Paper Peel and Stick Granada Tile ($50/8-pack)
AQUA SCALLOP PEEL AND STICK BACKSPLASH ($25/2.53 sq. ft.)
Give your kitchen a beachy vibe with this classic scallop in a glossy finish. For all of these tiles, simply use a utility knife or scissors to trim to size and work around difficult areas like corners or outlets… Each tile measures 10.5" X 10.5".
Mi Alma Vinyl Peel & Stick Mosaic Tile ($31/set of 24 6" x 6" tiles)
Go for an affordable mosaic tile that doesn't look like a budget buy. These would be great on a fireplace too.
@annaxplants
Replying to @ladydianabeauty my favorite rental friendly kitchen hack! #peelandsticktile #rentalkitchen #colorfulplanthome
Check out @annaxplants favorite rental-friendly kitchen hack!
Chasing Paper Hexagon Peel-and Stick Tile ($50/8-pack)
This classic American motif from the Chasing Paper x Max Humphrey collection will upgrade your kitchen or bath in minutes. The 12" x 12" self-adhesive vinyl tiles are made with GreenGuard Gold Certified Ink in a matte finish, and won't fade or stain!
We never met a Terazzo tile we didn't like.
Peel and Stick Davy Blue Backsplash Penny Round Tile ($37/10 pieces)
These 12" x 12" penny round tile stickers have a 3D effect that make them nearly impossible to distinguish from real penny porcelain tiles, and they're so much cheaper!
@emilymakesthings
Peel n stick Kitchen Backsplash! 🤍😻 peelnstickwallpaper #peelnsticktile #diytile #diybacksplash #backsplashtile #peelandstick #kitchendiydecor #tru
Watch how easy it is to install your peel-and-stick backsplash tile in this tutorial from @emilymakesthings.
Rose Gold Subway Peel and Stick Wall Tile ($42/5-pack)
These high-quality peel-and-stick tiles also have a 3D effect and stain-resistant quality to keep them looking new longer. Love the rose gold color too.
Nervous to try them out? Here's what one designer really thinks.
Etsy Light Blue Linear Mosaic Tile Stickers ($32/pack of 10)
Get the look of sea glass with these 3D peel-and-stick tiles, each 11.8" x 11.8". Another perk is that they won't mold or fade.
Smart Tiles 3D Peel and Stick Backsplash ($26/4 sheets)
Go for retro modern pink with these self-adhesive tiles, each 11.56" x 8.38" and resistant to heat from stovetops. It's a DIY you can do in a weekend!
If you want to go with just white, check out these hexagon tiles for a clean, classic look.
Etsy Sheffield Tile ($8+/set of 4, depending on tile size)
Score a trendy boho vibe with these graphic tile prints made with eco inks and a special protective layer that prevents scratches. Try it in a kid's room!
Etsy Orange Modern Circles Backsplash Decals ($35/57x15.7 sheet)
Modern circles in a pop of orange will give your kitchen a juicy facelift it needs.
West Coast Walls White Herringbone Tile Removable Wallpaper ($36+/24" x 36" roll)
This removable wallpaper gives a gorgeous tile effect without the commitment. Classic white herringbone will refresh your rental kitchen in a way you can really live with.
