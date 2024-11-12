18 Cute & Cozy Stocking Stuffers So Good, I Want Them All For Myself
As a self-proclaimed homebody, I love to give and get a good stocking filled with my favorite things. From self-care essentials to little treasures that make my home and me happy, these 18 cute and cozy gifts for homebodies will make the holidays a little brighter and your winter a little warmer. Consider your favorite HBs on your list, or grab something you love for yourself! (They make great Secret Santa and White Elephantgifts too!)
Homecourt
A candle to help your fave homebody wind down after a long day out & about: Homecourt Balsam Fireplace Candle
I am in love with Homecourt’s seasonal fragrance, Balsam Fireplace. It mimics the scent of a crackling fire (think fresh evergreen, warm spice, and salty amber) and I can't get enough of it, from the candle to thehand wash. Each candle burns for 60 hours, giving you plenty of winter nights by the fire.
Anthropologie
A cute little self-care set for the best girls' night in: Pinch Provisions Super Spa Set
Enjoy self care nights on the regular with these eight spa essentials, from a silky sleep mask and gua sha tool to an exfoliating mitt, hair clip, shower steamer, and scalp massager. Scrunchie included!
Uncommon Goods
For the homebody who always has their nose in a book: Where is the Bookstore Embroidered Hat
We found the perfect gift for the book lover/homebody/Francophile crossover (pretty much our entire staff). And it's stocking stuffer friendly!
Urban Outfitters
For your bestie who'd just rather do her nails herself: Le Mini Macaron Nail Lacquer Trio Set
Manis and nail art at home are prettier with a pop of color. Here are three shimmering shades to drop into your favorite homebody's stocking.
Seavees
For the one who values comfort above literally everything else: Seavees Apres Puff Slipper in Space Silver
Cozy, cozy! These Après Puff Slip-Ons are not only so cute, but also so incredibly comfortable. Perfect for the WFHer or even someone who enjoys the comfort of the great outdoors (they're that durable), these fleece lined slippers are the best gift for just about every woman on your list.
Uncommon Goods
For the cat-lover who just loves cuddles: Cat Lady Socks
So fun and playful, these mesh socks are a great way to flex your cat lady pride.
Anthropologie
For the queen of kitschy decor: Ginger Ceramic Stoneware Sugar Pot
Sugar cubes in a ceramic gingerbread house make the holidays and your morning coffee routine a little brighter.
Wonderbly
For the at-home bartender: How to Make a Name-tini Book
Cocktails at home, but make it personalized! OMG, how cute is this book with a signature drink for them! You get to personalize it based on their drink preferences and customize the cover. It includes a total of 29 recipes to ring in the new year.
Papier
For the one with big ideas & even bigger to-do lists: Papier Scribble & Scrawl
For the homebody who is always in their heads, this book is great for jotting down to-dos, thoughts, ideas, inspirations and more. You can personalize the cover with their name, a fun title, an alter ego or a special quote too.
Flewd
For the one who just loves a lil soak: Stresscare Trio
These transdermal bath soaks give your homebody buddy up to 5 days of the stress-reducing magnesium, boron, and Omega 3s to reduce anxiety, aches, and stress.
Amazon
For the gal who absolutely adores a sweet treat: Coop's Original Hot Fudge & Salted Caramel Sauce
These award-winning toppers, from a women-owned company, make your desserts a little extra. (A little naked scoop once in a while is just as good too!)
Piecework Puzzles
For the friend who totally loves a cute hobby: Piecework Mini Zodiac Puzzle
Homebodies who love to puzzle will enjoy this mini stocking-size one inspired their zodiac sign!
CocoaVia
For the at-home gym buff: CocoaVia Cardio Health Cocoa Powder Stick Packs
Hot chocolate, but make it healthy! These packets contain cocoa flavanols, which support heart health, and are perfect for adding to your yogurt, favorite drink, or even oatmeal. A heart-healthy stocking stuffer to show you love them....aww.
Colleen Rothschild
For the gal who loves a little lippie: Hydrashine Lipstick Balm Trio
This kit from Colleen Rothschild Beauty offers a range of buildable hues from barely there for staying in to bold for going out. Get a dewy, glossy finish inspired by your favorite travel destination, like Sipping Sangria red.
Burga
For the one who always has the best playlists: Burga AirPods Pro Case
Choose from more than 300+ unique designs and a matching set of cases for all your tech. Whether they're free spirits or v demure, there's a pattern for everyone.
We Dream in Colour
For your bestie who adds a little extra oomph to her outfit: We Dream in Colour Gold Bird Earrings
Give your homebody a reason to dress up with these beautifully detailed brass birds, perfect for Zoom calls!
Ban.do
For the friend that's just a little easily overwhelmed: Ban.do Oversized Feel Better De-Stress Ball
Figure out your next life move with this squishy dice for stressful days.
Free People
For that person who always puts a smile on your face: FP Movement Smiling Buti Ankle Socks
Whether they're working out or Netflix marathoning, these performance-ready socks are fun and happy-inducing. One percent of FP Movement net proceeds benefit its non-profit partner Girls Inc.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.