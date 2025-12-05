Anthropologie is a goldmine for stocking stuffers, and this year's collection is too cute to pass up! We scoured their site and tracked down nine adorable finds you can snag for under $30 this season. From beauty sets to small home decor finds, these stocking-worthy gifts will impress for less.

Scroll on to shop our 9 favorite Anthropologie stocking stuffers!

Anthropologie Festive Icon Stud Earrings These stud earrings, shoppable in 17 different shapes, come gift-ready in a clever candy-shaped box.

Anthropologie Beaded Dog Ornament This beaded ornament is doggone cute. Any pet parent will love seeing it in their stocking. Plus, it's on sale for $17 (originally $24) for a limited time.

Anthropologie Love Notes Glass Espresso Cup These $16 glass espresso mugs make caffeinating cheery, bright, and colorful. Your giftee's coffee bar is calling!

Anthropologie Icon Glass Wine Stopper Available in three festive shapes, these $16 wine stoppers would be a perfect gift for someone who's hosting you this holiday season. Bring a bottle to the next gathering and pair it with this fun pick to truly impress.

Anthropologie Salt & Stone Deodorant & Mini Mist Duo This $28 set allows you to double up on good smells with a a full-sized deodorant and mini body mist. Each one is scented with luxurious notes of Australian sandalwood, cedar, vetiver, warm amber, and cardamom.

Anthropologie Ruff House Spiral Recipe Book Your giftee can document and memorialize their favorite recipes in this blank recipe book. It comes with a hard cover for durability and spiral bounding for ease of use. Find it at Anthro for $26.

Anthropologie Rika Stoneware Soup Mug This artsy soup mug is just $20 at Anthropologie and fits perfectly in a stocking. Beyond soup, it's definitely compatible with coffee, tea, and whatever else you want to put in it.

Anthropologie Furbish Studio Needlepoint Ornament These handmade needlepoint ornaments are currently on sale for $20 (was $28) and come in five silly designs to match your giftee's vibe.

Anthropologie Lanolips Hyaluronic Lip Oil Duo These lip oils bring Lanolips' signature hydrating formula to a more-glam product that deposits subtle color onto the lips. Find the duo for just $16 for a limited time (was $20).

