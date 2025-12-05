We can't get enough.
9 Adorable Anthropologie Stocking Stuffers Under $30
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Anthropologie is a goldmine for stocking stuffers, and this year's collection is too cute to pass up! We scoured their site and tracked down nine adorable finds you can snag for under $30 this season. From beauty sets to small home decor finds, these stocking-worthy gifts will impress for less.
Scroll on to shop our 9 favorite Anthropologie stocking stuffers!
Anthropologie
Festive Icon Stud Earrings
These stud earrings, shoppable in 17 different shapes, come gift-ready in a clever candy-shaped box.
Anthropologie
Beaded Dog Ornament
This beaded ornament is doggone cute. Any pet parent will love seeing it in their stocking. Plus, it's on sale for $17 (originally $24) for a limited time.
Anthropologie
Love Notes Glass Espresso Cup
These $16 glass espresso mugs make caffeinating cheery, bright, and colorful. Your giftee's coffee bar is calling!
Anthropologie
Icon Glass Wine Stopper
Available in three festive shapes, these $16 wine stoppers would be a perfect gift for someone who's hosting you this holiday season. Bring a bottle to the next gathering and pair it with this fun pick to truly impress.
Anthropologie
Salt & Stone Deodorant & Mini Mist Duo
This $28 set allows you to double up on good smells with a a full-sized deodorant and mini body mist. Each one is scented with luxurious notes of Australian sandalwood, cedar, vetiver, warm amber, and cardamom.
Anthropologie
Ruff House Spiral Recipe Book
Your giftee can document and memorialize their favorite recipes in this blank recipe book. It comes with a hard cover for durability and spiral bounding for ease of use. Find it at Anthro for $26.
Anthropologie
Rika Stoneware Soup Mug
This artsy soup mug is just $20 at Anthropologie and fits perfectly in a stocking. Beyond soup, it's definitely compatible with coffee, tea, and whatever else you want to put in it.
Anthropologie
Furbish Studio Needlepoint Ornament
These handmade needlepoint ornaments are currently on sale for $20 (was $28) and come in five silly designs to match your giftee's vibe.
Anthropologie
Lanolips Hyaluronic Lip Oil Duo
These lip oils bring Lanolips' signature hydrating formula to a more-glam product that deposits subtle color onto the lips. Find the duo for just $16 for a limited time (was $20).
