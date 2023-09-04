Stop What You’re Doing RN, And Get Ready To Go Crazy For Dairy Queen 85¢ Blizzards
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
To celebrate the birthday of none other than the iconic Dairy Queen Blizzard, the fast food chain is offering up 85¢ Blizzards for a limited time. Invented in 1985, the DQ Blizzard entails a thick, creamy ice cream base that envelops the toppings of your choosing (my fave is the Oreo flavor). Typically starting at $5 for the smallest size available, this 85¢ deal is one I’d rather call a steal. Here’s how it all works.
Dairy Queen 85¢ Blizzards will only be around from September 11 through 24, and to snag your own, you’ll first need to be part of DQ’s mobile rewards program. If you’re not a rewards member already, you can join via the DQ app. Once you’re logged in, you can gain access to the 85¢ Blizzard deal! See the steps below for a more streamlined process for your sweet treat:
- Download the DQ App.
- Sign up for DQ Rewards.
- Look out for the 85¢ Blizzard deal. It’s app-exclusive, and applies only to a small size.
- Redeem the offer on an online or in-store order.
- Tell every little treat lover you know, because the Dairy Queen 85¢ Blizzards offer is a one-time deal!
This unbeatable offering correlates nicely with Dairy Queen’s fall menu. The latest Blizzards joining the seasonal lineup include some returning fan-favorites, as well as a brand new Blizzard treat:
- Pumpkin Pie Blizzard
- Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard
- Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard
- Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard
- Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard
- The new Royal Reese’s Fluffernutter Blizzard
Images via Dairy Queen.
