As A Chocoholic, The New Blackout Cake Oreo Flavor Is Already Making My Mouth Water
The new Oreo cookie has truly outdone itself. Just when you thought the cookie company couldn’t possibly drop yet another cocoa-infused treat, a new arrival greets the market. Meet the Oreo Blackout Cake Cookie, boasting a devilishly rich chocolate flavor that lies between two (yes two!) decadent layers of creme filling.
On Tuesday, March 28, Oreo hinted that a new flavor is on the way. The Instagram announcement entailed a blacked-out image of an Oreos package.
What is the new Oreo flavor?
Cleverly enough, Oreo revealed the new Blackout Cake flavor online later that day. The limited edition cookie hits shelves on April 3, while supplies last. Think your OG Oreo, but this time, it’s chocolate, on chocolate, on chocolate. No, seriously. The Blackout Cake cookies house one layer of chocolate cake creme, and one dark chocolate cake creme. It sounds like I’ve got to get my chocoholic hands on this flavor, ASAP!
What is blackout cake?
Blackout cake is a monstrous construction of three dense layers of chocolate devil’s food cake that are stacked with chocolate pudding, then get smothered in dark chocolate frosting, and topped with even more cake crumbs. Think Bruce's iconic cake-eating scene in Matilda.
Blackout cake’s popularity allegedly originates from the Ebinger Baking Company in Brooklyn, New York, around the 40’s. Its namesake actually comes from the World War 2 blackout drills New Yorkers had to do in order to protect the ships in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.If you’ve never indulged in a bite of blackout cake, prepare your taste buds for a flavor the New York Times describes as “absurdly rich.”
What are all of the Oreo flavors?
Image via Oreo.com
Oreo’s website lists 11 cookie flavors in total. The flavors are spread throughout the company’s entire cookie rolodex, some translated into Oreo Thins, Gluten-Free Oreos, Double Stuf, Most Stuf, and Mega Stuf Oreos, and Fudge-Covered Oreos.
- Classic Chocolate Sandwich Cookies
- Toffee Crunch Chocolate
- Chocolate Hazelnut
- Java Chip
- Mint Chocolate
- Birthday Cake
- Chocolate Creme
- Dark Chocolate
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
- Chocolate Peanut Butter
- Caramel Coconut
- Golden Lemon Creme
