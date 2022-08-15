17 New TV Shows and Movies To Watch This Fall 2022
The Emmys may steal the spotlight in September along with all the returning TV series, but there's a whole new crop of shows and movies coming out this fall. There are a plenty of films and TV shows based on books, but there are also movies like Interview with the Vampire and American Gigolo heading to the small screen for the episodic treatment. Halloween vibes abound in the TV releases with vampires, ghosts, and the supernatural cutting to the front while movies run the gamut of rom-com to blockbuster to a coming-of-age flick about the daily dramas of being a teen in the 13th century. Ahead, find 17 of the most promising new TV shows and movies being released in the next few months.
Fall 2022 TV Shows
Selling the OC
In this spinoff of Selling Sunset, brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim are joined by 11 new real estate agents as they open their Newport Beach office. Expect all the drama that comes with selling multimillion-dollar houses.
Premieres August 24 on Netflix.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
J.R.R. Tolkien's famous franchise heads to the small screen in September with this TV series set thousands of years before The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings. It tells the story of how the Middle Earth kingdoms were formed.
Premieres September 2, Amazon Prime.
American Gigolo
An eight-episode series that's a present-day reimagining of the 1980 movie, American Gigolo follows escort Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal) after he's released from a 15-year prison sentence for which he was wrongfully convicted of murder.
Premieres September 9, Showtime.
The Serpent Queen
Get to know France's most ruthless queen in this series that delves into the life of Catherine de' Medici and France in the 1500s.
Premieres September 11, Starz.
Vampire Academy
From the creator of The Vampire Diaries, Vampire Academy is a reboot of the 2014 movie and based on the YA series with the same name. It follows teen vampires at a boarding school for the dark arts, which is exactly what you want to watch in the month leading up to Halloween.
Premieres September 15, Peacock.
Interview with the Vampire
Another book turned movie turned TV show, Interview with a Vampire replaces Tom Cruise's character with Sam Reid and Brad Pitt with Jacob Anderson, but the bloodsucking New Orleans vibes remain the same.
Premieres October 2, AMC.
Alaska Daily
While the official trailer has yet to be released — the video above is a 15-second promo — Alaska Daily is a fish-out-of-water story that follows a disgraced reporter (Hilary Swank) who leaves her high-profile life in New York life to join a daily newspaper in Alaska.
Premieres October 6 on ABC.
The Midnight Club
A group of terminally ill teens living in hospice together make a pact that the first to die will visit from beyond. It's based on the eponymous 1990s YA novel by Christopher Pike and from the producers of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, assuring us it'll be sufficiently disturbing.
Premieres October 7, Netflix.
Fall 2022 Movies
The Woman King
Based on 19th-century events in Kingdom of Dahomey — a West African kingdom that existed until the early 20th century — The Woman King stars Viola Davis as the general of an all-women military.
In theaters September 16.
Catherine Called Birdy
Written and directed by Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy is based on the 1994 children's novel with the same title, and it's told through the diary entries of Birdy, a 14-year-old girl in the year 1290.
In theaters September 23; available on Amazon Prime October 7.
Don't Worry Darling
Directed by Olivia Wilde, this psychological thriller follows a 1950s housewife (Florence Pugh) in an idyllic suburb as she grows suspicious that the company her husband (Harry Styles) works for is hiding disturbing secrets. And, yes, it's how Olivia and Harry met.
In theaters September 23.
Bros | Official Trailer [HD]
Bros
A queer rom-com co-written by Billy Eichner — the first to star LGBTQ+ actors in all the main heterosexual roles — Bros is the charming love story of two commitment-phobes.
In theaters September 30.
Ticket to Paradise
George Clooney and Julia Roberts play a bitter divorced couple who travel to Bali ostensibly to attend their daughter's wedding but really to stop it. They think she's making the same mistake they made by marrying each other, but of course, as the rom-com progresses, they can only wonder, Was it a mistake?
In theaters October 21.
Amsterdam
The latest from director David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle), Amsterdam is based on the true story of three friends accused of murder in the 1930s who become obsessed with uncovering the truth. The all-star cast includes Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, and Chris Rock.
In theaters November 4.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
While Chadwick Boseman is noticeably absent, the franchise is back with the same writers and director as well as much of the same cast as the 2018 Marvel blockbuster.
In theaters November 11.
She Said
Based on the 2019 book with the same title, She Said tells the story of the New York Times journalists that broke the Harvey Weinstein story, which went on to win a Pulitzer. It stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the reporters.
In theaters November 18.
