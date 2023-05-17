The "Flamin' Hot" Movie Is Quite Literally About Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Summer’s hot – but it’s shaping up to be even hotter with the new Flamin’ Hot movie from director Eva Longoria. The June 9 release tells the true story of Richard Montañez (played by Jesse Garcia), a janitor who introduced Frito-Lay to the iconic spicy snack: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The film, coming out exclusively on Hulu and Disney+, is powered by Mexican-American storytelling and success, and we simply love 👏to 👏see 👏it👏. Grab a big bag of those spicy, cheesy bites that burn your mouth (in a good way), and get ready to experience the story behind the legendary culinary phenomenon.
Watch the Trailer for the 'Flamin' Hot' Movie
The movie's trailer introduces us to the characters of Flamin' Hot, and peeks into the story behind the spicy chip's creation.
When does "Flamin' Hot" come out?
Flamin’ Hot will be released on June 9, 2023, and will be available to watch on Hulu and Disney+.
Who's in the "Flamin' Hot" movie?
Jesse Garcia, Annie Gonzalez, Dennis Haysbert, Emilio Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Matt Walsh, Pepe Serna, Bobby Soto, Jimmy Gonzales, Brice Gonzalez, Vanessa Martinez, Fabian Alomar, Mario Ponce, and Hunter Jones are all in the Flamin’ Hot movie.
What movies has Eva Longoria directed?
Eva Longoria's directed a handful of shorts, including titles A Proper Send-Off and Out Of The Blue. Most of her directorial work leans on the TV side, but she did also direct the documentary movie, La Guerra Civil, telling the story of the rivalry between iconic boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez in the 1990's.
What TV shows has Eva Longoria directed?
Eva Longoria has directorial experience in a number of TV shows, including a few episodes of the shows: Jane The Virgin, LA to Vegas, The Mick, Black-ish, Grand Hotel, Why Women Kill, and Gordita Chronicles.
