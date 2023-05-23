A New "Zoey 101" Movie Is Coming To Paramount+ And We Just Got The Full Cast List
Y2K fashion is all the rage, but you won't only find the trend in your closet, you'll find it on TV too! Thanks to the latest slew of reboots, sequels, and spinoffs, we're getting the chance to see our favorite childhood fictional characters grown up and tackling the real world (especially if they're wearing some great outfits). One of our go-to nostalgia watches is Zoey 101 and soon we'll get to see Zoey and her friends again because a new movie is coming to Paramount+! Keep reading for everything you need to know.
What is Zoey 102 about?
Zoey is still trying to figure out life and love as she navigates her 20s, especially as she reunites with her friends for an over-the-top California wedding.
Who is returning to the Zoey 101 reboot?
In Zoey 102, we'll see Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Erin Sanders Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wilde as Stacey Dillsen and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo.
We're also getting new cast members Thomas Lennon as Zoey’s boss Kelly Kevyn, Owen Thiele as Zoey’s friend Archer March, and Dean Geyer as actor Todd.
Is Zoey 102 coming out?
You'll be able to watch Zoey 102 on Paramount+ later this summer.
When did Zoey 101 get Cancelled?
The final episode of Zoey 101 aired on May 2, 2008.
Watch The Theme Song For "Zoey 101"
The Zoey 101 theme is one of our favorite theme songs of all time! Feel free to use it as the soundtrack to your work day (we know we will).
Let us know your thoughts about Zoey 102 in the comments and follow us on Facebook for more pop culture news!
Lead image via Dana Hawley/Paramount+
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!