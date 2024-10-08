Florence Pugh Felt “Completely Seen And Held” By Andrew Garfield In ‘We Live in Time’ (Exclusive)
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's no secret that Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have crazy chemistry. When the duo presented at the 2023 Oscars, the internet went into a frenzy demanding they star in a rom-com together — and little did any of us know they already had one in the works! We Live in Time season is finally here because the romance movie hits NY & LA theaters on Friday, October 11 (and nationwide theaters October 18), and we have an exclusive look at how Florence and Andrew fostered their connection.
I was shocked to find out that Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield didn't know each other before that famous Oscar presentation — their connection comes across so strongly, I'd believe they'd known each other for a decade!
"No amount of studying chemistry can prepare you for whether it'll work or not," Florence says in a clip shared exclusively with Brit + Co. "It's all down to two energies meeting and wanting to be there for one another."
"If any of us have been in love, you know there's this spiritual element," Andrew adds. "We have a mutual care, a mutual respect, and a mutual inspiration for each other."
That care and understanding between the two actors means their performance was able to become even greater than it already was. "The more and more we work together, the more and more able we were to go to further places, to feel more vulnerable," Florence continues. "I just knew that I would be completely seen and held by this man."
This isn't the first time Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have given us insight into how they fostered their connection. At a New York screening for the movie, Flo (as the internet affectionately refers to her), explained that both actors wanted "be great for each other every single day."
"We wanted to protect each other, hold each other, act with each other, live with each other in these moments," she says. "And we were so excited and so ready to come to work every single day so we could do it again and then by the end of the movie, we created a life together...It really did feel [like] magic in the moment, and it was because...we felt safe enough to do that for each other."
