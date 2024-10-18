Andrew Garfield’s Chicken Shop Date Is So Freakin’ Flirty We Can’t Look Away
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Internet fans rejoice! The one date we've been waiting two years for has finally arrived: Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date. The two stars first connected in 2022 on the GQ Men of the Year Awards red carpet, which Garfield attended and Dimoldenberg hosted. Fans honed into their chemistry immediately and, just like Dimoldenberg, started begging for the We Live in Time actor to make an appearance on her Chicken Shop Date web series.
And when they ran into each other again on the 2023 Golden Globes carpet? It was rom-com levels of adorable! "We must stop meeting like this," Andrew Garfield joked. And I think Amelia Dimoldenberg — who is the last word in confidence and boldness — clearly made him nervous because it didn't take long for him to start tripping over his words. "I only ever want to see you," he says, then grabs her hand and laughs as he clarifies he wants to see her "in these kinds of situations."
“'I only ever want to see you' would simply make me pass away, she’s so strong," one TikToker said in the comments, while another asks "why did this have ME blushing." Same y'all.
But the plot thickens because during the long-awaited Chicken Shop Date, Andrew Garfield actually tells Amelia Dimoldenberg they could have gone on a real date (you know, without all the lights, camera, action).
“Don't, like, bring out a ring or get down on one knee, I'm not in the mood today," Dimoldenberg jokes at the beginning of the video. "It's been vibey to the point where you've been avoiding me for two years because the vibes were too much for you to handle, so I'm actually surprised you're here."
After playing a game of "Snog, Marry, Avoid" with Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and herself (he picked her to avoid), Garfield says, "This is called flirting Amelia. This is actually a first date." Does this prove men never really stop teasing the girls they like?
"I actually believe, maybe, we could've [gone on a real date]," he adds, "without all of this." Um hello?! I need these two to go on a real date ASAP.
The Chicken Shop Date comes after Amelia Dimoldenberg told Drew Barrymore she'd recently kissed someone. "I'm feeling really good about being single at the moment, but that's because I kissed someone recently," she said. When Barrymore presses for more info ("With tongue?"), she adds, "Yeah, with tongue."
Get it girl!
