20 Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas Perfect For Fashion Lovers
I live in the intersection of loving Halloween and fashion, so this month is my time to shine. Bu with so many fashion icons to dress up as, it's always a bit of a struggle to pick out a costume! Between my undying love for Sex and the City, all the stunning Bridgertonseason 3 looks, and the endless appeal of The Devil Wears Prada, I'm at a serious fashion crossroads. In order to help me narrow down my dilemna, I thought I'd share my top 20 costume contenders with you.
If you're looking for a show-stopping, Anna Wintour-approved Halloween costume, then look no further!!
Carrie Bradshaw
HBO
I have to start with my #1 icon of all time: Carrie Bradshaw. This costume is unbelievably easy, because you just have to take risks, which is what Carrie always does. She's not afraid to show off her body, mix some patterns, or wear loud, bold colors. Just make sure to wear some heels and run leisurely across the street — New York style.
How To Dress Like
- Patterned Kitten Heels
- White Tutu Skirt
- Pink Tank Top
- A sticky note that says, "I'm sorry, I can't. Don't hate me!"
13 Going On Thirty
Columbia Pictures
The early 2000's are back and better than ever, so obviously we have to address the 13 Going On 30 of it all. There's no one that does early 2000s like Jenna. Simply grab your best Y2K outfit, and especially make sure to do this costume if you hit the big 3-0 this year! I can't think of a more opportunity to dress up and dance the night away!
How To Dress Like Jenna:
Blair Waldorf
Warner Bros. Entertainment
One of my favorite TV show fashion icons of all time has to be none other than Blair Waldorf. She's an icon, she's everything, and she's the perfect person to dress up as this Halloween. I honestly don't know how someone makes a uniform look that chic, but I'm sure gonna try!
How To Dress Like Blair Waldorf:
Margot Tenenbaum
Touchstone Pictures
This is probably the easiest and hardest costume all at once, which is partly why I love it. The costume is relatively simple: fur coat and Hermes bag. But that's also a $20,000 outfit so it's not as easy to recreate as you may think. I'm thinking of opting for a fur coat from the thrift store, and just a brown, oversized or slouchy bag to achieve the same look. Because Margot is such an icon, and this look is simply too good.
How To Dress Like Margot Tenenbaum:
Bridgerton
Netflix
This show was all anyone could talk about this year, so I have a feeling many people will dress up as Bridgertoncharacters this year — and I don't blame them! The outfits are ideal for any fashion girlies who are just dying to show up and show out. Grab a cottagecore gown, and get ready to dance the waltz all night. I know I'll be on the lookout for some matching gloves to rally complete the look. Now, if only I could get my husband to dress up as Colin...
How To Dress Like Bridgerton:
Grace Kelly
Paramount PIctures
My #1 style icon? Well, thank you for asking! I truly have style icons for just about every decade, but my #1 overall will always be Grace Kelly. She was beauty, she was grace (probably why she was named that), she was a literal princes... Plus, her style was classy and unbeatable! You could wear just about any classy, 50s-inspired look with a blonde wig, and people would know exactly who you are. But for me, I'm trying to find a dress similar to this her undeniably chic look in To Catch A Thief!
How To Dress Like Grace Kelly:
Emily In Paris
Netflix
This costume is a top contender for me, because (hot take alert) I actually love Emily's style in the show! It's loud, unique, and giving Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money. For this costume, it's very similar to Carrie Bradshaw's. Go for loud, statement pieces and make sure to accessorize, accessorize, accessorize. Better yet: make your bestie dress up as Ashley Park and go together! And make sure to keep your phone on hand — just like Emily Cooper would.
How To Dress Like Emily:
Vivian in Pretty Woman
Touchstone Pictures
I see people dress like Vivian from Pretty Woman every year, but it's always the outfit she has on at the beginning of the movie! People totally miss out on the fact that Vivian is a complete style icon in this film, though. From her casual daytime looks and her gorgeous wild curls to this breathtaking red gown with gloves, Vivian pulls out look after look.
How To Dress Like Vivian:
Miranda Priestly in Devil Wears Prada
20th Century Fox Pictures
Anne Hathaway this, Emily Blunt that. No — I want to see more people going as our queen, Meryl Streep, playing the ever-iconic Miranda Priestly. She's better dressed, her lines are everything, and it gives you an excuse to judge everyone around you. (Only kidding!)
How To Dress Like Miranda:
Eve in Life Size
Disney
This movie is so good, and I honestly don't see people dress up as this often! It's no question that Eve was (and is) an icon with all the best Y2K looks. Keke Palmer actually recreated this exact look for Halloween 2023, and it was everything! I definitely think this is a fabulous costume to pull out for this year — you'll be an absolute doll!
How To Dress Like Eve:
Even More Fashion Costume Ideas:
A24
Marilyn Monroe
Priscilla Presley
Princess Diana
Twiggy
Anna Wintour
Amazon MGM Studios
Tashi Donaldson
- White Tennis Dress
- White Tennis Shoes
- Tennis Racket
- Braided ponytail
Holly Golightly
Posh Spice
Marie Antoinette
Fran Fine
