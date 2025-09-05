Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

I need them ALL!

Here's An Exclusive Look At Loungefly's New 'Descendants' Collection

descendants loungefly collection inspired by sofia carson's evie
Loungefly
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Disney's Descendants just turned 10 (which, TBH, I still can't believe), and to celebrate, pop culture fashion brand Loungefly is releasing a brand new collection inspired by the film — and my favorite character: Sofia Carson's Evie! We have an exclusive look at the collection, and also got to talk to Sofia about the legacy of the movie.

"It's unbelievable. It's, like, beyond wildest dreams to be a part of something so meaningful and so everlasting," Sofia Carson (who plays Evie in the original trilogy) exclusively told Brit + Co ahead of her Netflix romance My Oxford Year. "It's beautiful because the generation that was young when that came out is now in their 20s or 30s and yet, you know, 10 and 7 year olds are discovering it for the first time this year."

Keep reading to see the full Descendants-inspired collection from Loungefly!

An Exclusive Look At Loungefly's 'Descendants'-Inspired Collection

descendants loungefly collection inspired by sofia carson's evie

Loungefly

The Descendants collection features three pieces: a wallet, a purse, and a backpack.

All three pieces feature some signature details inspired by Sofia Carson's Evie (daughter of Snow White's Evil Queen), like the cobalt, black, and red color palette, and the combo of hearts and crowns. The backpack even matches Evie's costume from the second movie!

inside the loungfly descendants collection

Loungefly

The products also feature a pattern inside that says "Fairest" alongside more hearts and crowns (I'm obsessed).

descendants backpack

Loungefly

Here's a closer look at the backpack, which is the perfect size for carrying your daily essentials in style. Rock it with an all-black outfit to let the bag stand out, or wear a complementary pop of red!

Blonde woman in black outfit holding a colorful handbag with heart-shaped handle against a blue background.

Loungefly

The purse also makes for a great handbag — and the heart-shaped handle lets it stand out.

Person smiling, holding a blue purse with heart and crown design on a light blue background.

Loungefly

And the wallet is the perfect finishing touch to the trio! It's also a great option for anyone who prefers to keep their bags neutral but loves adding personality with smaller items.

snow white descendants wallet

Loungefly

With card holders and a coin purse, you can keep all your essentials in one place (and remind yourself just how fair you are).

Love all things Disney? Check out 25 New Disney Movies And TV Shows To Watch for more.

pop cultureentertainmentdisneyfashion

The Latest

wednesday season 3 netflix
TV

Everything You Need To Know About 'Wednesday' Season 3

apple tv mini series 2025
TV

The 7 Best Apple TV+ Mini Series You Can Watch In 2025

wednesday season 2 ending explained
TV

'Wednesday' Season 2 Ending, Explained: "[Spoiler] Must Die"

Baked Brie Recipe Wine Pairing
Recipes

We Just Discovered The Best Baked Brie Recipe For Fall — And The Wines To Go With It

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit