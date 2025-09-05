Here's An Exclusive Look At Loungefly's New 'Descendants' Collection

Disney's Descendants just turned 10 (which, TBH, I still can't believe), and to celebrate, pop culture fashion brand Loungefly is releasing a brand new collection inspired by the film — and my favorite character: Sofia Carson's Evie! We have an exclusive look at the collection, and also got to talk to Sofia about the legacy of the movie.

"It's unbelievable. It's, like, beyond wildest dreams to be a part of something so meaningful and so everlasting," Sofia Carson (who plays Evie in the original trilogy) exclusively told Brit + Co ahead of her Netflix romance My Oxford Year. "It's beautiful because the generation that was young when that came out is now in their 20s or 30s and yet, you know, 10 and 7 year olds are discovering it for the first time this year."

An Exclusive Look At Loungefly's 'Descendants'-Inspired Collection Loungefly The Descendants collection features three pieces: a wallet, a purse, and a backpack. All three pieces feature some signature details inspired by Sofia Carson's Evie (daughter of Snow White's Evil Queen), like the cobalt, black, and red color palette, and the combo of hearts and crowns. The backpack even matches Evie's costume from the second movie!

Loungefly The products also feature a pattern inside that says "Fairest" alongside more hearts and crowns (I'm obsessed).

Loungefly Here's a closer look at the backpack, which is the perfect size for carrying your daily essentials in style. Rock it with an all-black outfit to let the bag stand out, or wear a complementary pop of red!

Loungefly The purse also makes for a great handbag — and the heart-shaped handle lets it stand out.

Loungefly And the wallet is the perfect finishing touch to the trio! It's also a great option for anyone who prefers to keep their bags neutral but loves adding personality with smaller items.

Loungefly With card holders and a coin purse, you can keep all your essentials in one place (and remind yourself just how fair you are).

