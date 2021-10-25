11 Unique Holiday Decor Ideas To Make Your Space One-Of-A-Kind
When looking to decorate your home for Christmas, unique holiday decor is much more fun than what's mainstream! Creating a one-of-a-kind look is really just about curating a good mix between pieces you love and pieces that fit a designated aesthetic. Family heirlooms, thrift store finds, and local art are a few of the ways you can turn your home into a beautiful getaway this holiday season. The best part is you can play with it until you get it just right.
Making A Statement
Find a few holiday knickknacks or family heirlooms you already have around the house and group them on an appetizer tray. Pick a few colors to focus on, and mix up sizes and heights to create visual layers. You can fill vases with ornaments, group candlesticks together, and tie ribbons for decor that takes center stage.
Chutes and Ladders
If you don't have a mantel but want a stocking situation that's more creative than just hanging it on your doorknob, grab a ladder or a decorative hook to hang them on.
I'll Be Home *Fir* Christmas
If you're not a fan of flashy trees, try making your decor yourself. Not only will it give you an understated (and more affordable) look but you can spend time with your partner, your family, or your friends to make them! Craft popcorn garlands, gingerbread men, and cinnamon stick ornaments to accent with.
It's All About Symmetry
Is it the holiday season if you don't totally deck out your mantel? Spread out your decorations across the length of the fireplace to keep it balanced. Don't feel like you have to get a ton of the same piece if you don't want to, just pay attention to height (like mixing tall candlesticks and tiny figurines) and the space between them.
A Match Made In Heaven
If you've sworn off monochromatic decor, find a pair of colors you feel represents your style. Stick to one side of the color spectrum, like silver and blue, or pair cool colors with warm colors, like gold and green. Similar tints and tones will keep everything cohesive.
Doodle Bug
If you like to doodle or you have a few Christmas cards you love to look at, frame them and create a gallery wall. Switch them out at the beginning of every season to keep your space up to date.
Buy In Bulk
If you find some holiday pieces you really like — buy more than one! Adding different colors and sizes across shelves will create a statement wall you'll love to look at.
Mirror, Mirror
For rooms in your house that revolve around a single piece, like a mirror, deck it out. Just find what naturally draws the eye in your space and add a few decorations, like garland, candles, or twinkle lights for an unexpected holiday decor statement.
For Art's Sake
Look around markets or thrift stores in your hometown to see if you can find local artists or artwork you won't be able to find anywhere else. You can also ask your friends for recommendations or do a quick search on Instagram.
Orange You Glad It's Christmastime
There's nothing quite like the smell of oranges at Christmastime. Make your own garland for a colorful and fragrant addition to your tree. Here's a tutorial if you've never done it before!
Tying Up Loose Ends
If you don't have space for a tree or you just want to add some art to your bedroom, try making a DIY Christmas tree. All you need is some thread, some beads, a stick, and a frame. We're obsessed!
