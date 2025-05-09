Now THAT'S a literal cliffhanger.
Everything You Need To Know About The 'Doctor Odyssey' Season Finale — & If Max Will Survive
I'm gearing up for nothing but TV next week. Andor, Grey's Anatomy, and When Hope Calls are all coming to an end — along with Doctor Odyssey. The ABC drama has been fairly buzzy all season as fans have been swept up in the adventure (and hoped for a season 2 renewal), but nothing compares to the reaction to the penultimate episode, which left viewers wondering if Max (Joshua Jackson) is going to make it to season 2 at all.
Here's everything you need to know about the Doctor Odyssey season finale, premiering on ABC May 15, 2025.
What happened in this week's episode of Doctor Odyssey?
Disney/Tina Thorpe
Doctor Odyssey season 1, episode 17 "The Wave" ended with a huge cliffhanger. Literally. While on land, Max and some passengers experience an earthquake, leading one guest to fall off a small cliff and tear his ACL. But because the injury slows down their return to the ship, Max and his group miss the boat back and have to seek safety elsewhere before the inevitable (and dangerous) waves come crashing.
It's not exactly smooth sailing on the water either, as the ship rocks back and forth, but right as Captain Massey decides he can't leave Max stranded, the beloved doctor goes radio silent, leaving his fate totally up in the air. Now I'm a glass half full kind of gal, so I'm hopeful that there's some way Massey and the rest of the crew can get to Max in time — or that he can hunker down and wait out the storm. But there is a very real possibility that Joshua Jackson won't be returning for any future episodes of Doctor Odyssey if anything goes wrong.
All will (hopefully) be answered in the Doctor Odyssey season finale, airing next week.
Where can I watch the Doctor Odyssey season finale?
Disney/Tina Thorpe
The Doctor Odyssey season finale will air on ABC May 15 at 9 PM on ABC and stream on Hulu.
How many episodes of Doctor Odyssey are there?
Disney/Tina Thorpe
There are 18 episodes of Doctor Odyssey season 1:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "Pilot" premiered September 26, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 2 "Singles Week" premiered on October 3, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 3 "Plastic Surgery Week" premiered on October 10, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 4 "Wellness Week" premiered on October 17, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 5 "Halloween Week" premiered on October 24, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 6 "I Always Cry At Weddings" premiered on November 7, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 7 "Oh, Daddy!" premiered on November 14, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 8 "Quackers" premiered on November 21, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 9 "Shark Attack!" premiered on March 6, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 10 "Shark Attack! Part 2: Orca!" premiered on March 13, 2024
- Season 1, Episode 11 "Casino Week" premiered on March 20, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 12 "Sophisticated Ladies Week" premiered on March 27, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 13 "Spring Break" premiered on April 3, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 14 "Hot Tub Week" premiered on April 10, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 15 "Crew Week" premiered on April 17, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 16 "Double Booked" premiered on May 1, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 17 "The Wave" premiered on May 8, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 18 "The Wave, Part 2" premieres on May 15, 2025
Who's in the Doctor Odyssey cast?
Disney/Tina Thorpe
The Doctor Odyssey cast has a celebrity for every kind of TV fan:
- Joshua Jackson as Max Bankman: The Odyssey's doctor.
- Phillipa Soo as Avery Morgan: The Odyssey's nurse practioners.
- Sean Teale as Tristan Silva: a nurse on board The Odyssey.
- Don Johnson as Robert Massey: captain of The Odyssey.
- Laura Harrieras Vivian: Bethany Welles' personal chef-turned-The Odyssey's chef.
- Marcus Emanuel Mitchell as Spencer Monroe: Massey's first officer.
- Jacqueline Tobonias Rosie: engineer aboard The Odyssey
- Rick Cosnett as Corey: head of housekeeping on the ship.
Will Dr. Odyssey have a season 2?
Disney/Pari Dukovic
ABC hasn't announced a Doctor Odyssey season 2 yet — stay tuned for official news!
