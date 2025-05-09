I'm gearing up for nothing but TV next week. Andor, Grey's Anatomy, and When Hope Calls are all coming to an end — along with Doctor Odyssey. The ABC drama has been fairly buzzy all season as fans have been swept up in the adventure (and hoped for a season 2 renewal), but nothing compares to the reaction to the penultimate episode, which left viewers wondering if Max (Joshua Jackson) is going to make it to season 2 at all.

What happened in this week's episode of Doctor Odyssey?

Disney/Tina Thorpe

Doctor Odyssey season 1, episode 17 "The Wave" ended with a huge cliffhanger. Literally. While on land, Max and some passengers experience an earthquake, leading one guest to fall off a small cliff and tear his ACL. But because the injury slows down their return to the ship, Max and his group miss the boat back and have to seek safety elsewhere before the inevitable (and dangerous) waves come crashing.

It's not exactly smooth sailing on the water either, as the ship rocks back and forth, but right as Captain Massey decides he can't leave Max stranded, the beloved doctor goes radio silent, leaving his fate totally up in the air. Now I'm a glass half full kind of gal, so I'm hopeful that there's some way Massey and the rest of the crew can get to Max in time — or that he can hunker down and wait out the storm. But there is a very real possibility that Joshua Jackson won't be returning for any future episodes of Doctor Odyssey if anything goes wrong.

All will (hopefully) be answered in the Doctor Odyssey season finale, airing next week.