Set your alarms now, because you don't want to miss this.

OMG A Second Gap x DÔEN Collection Drops This Friday Starting At $34

Doen Gap Collaboration 2025
Gap
Apr 30, 2025
Listen up, fashion fans: there’s another DÔEN x Gap collaboration on the way! After last year’s capsule stunned shoppers, the two brands are teaming up for 38 new pieces for 2025 – “California vintage-inspired classics celebrating timeless femininity,” to be exact.

The upcoming collaboration that drops this Friday, May 2, includes reimagined Gap classics, plenty of easy, breezy pieces (think linen and eyelets to the max) and denim staples that can be worn year-round. Plus, it's DÔEN’s first foray into men’s styles!

The DÔEN x Gap vault ranges from $34 to $158 and will launch May 2 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT online and in select Gap stores. If you’re a Gap card holder, you’ll be able to access the collection early and shop it in the app on May 1.

Scroll on to preview our favorite pieces from the DÔEN x Gap collaboration to snag for summer 2025!

Gap VintageSoft Logo Sweatshirt

Gap

Meet the VintageSoft Logo Sweatshirt ($78), a super cozy pullover that amps up the classic Gap logo with DÔEN flair.

Gap Eyelet Maxi Dress

Gap

Next up, the Eyelet Maxi Dress ($158). A fresh take on last year's best-selling dress style, this iteration now features "perfected design features," according to Gap. What those are specifically, we don't know yet, but we sure do love the sweet tiering and eyelet details!

Gap

The Eyelet Maxi Dress will also be shoppable in new colorways for 2025.

\u200b\u200bGap 100% Linen Gingham Maxi Dress

Gap

Gingham will never not be cool. This 100% Linen Gingham Maxi Dress ($138) part of the DÔEN x Gap collaboration is fit with a flattering neckline and a femme tie-front, and it's sure to pair with everything from boots to sneakers!

Gap Gingham Denim Jacket

Gap

More on our love for gingham – this Gingham Denim Jacket ($128) makes wearing the pattern so chic. Boasting classic jacket details down to the buttons and pockets, it still feels fresh for this season, thanks to the contrasting collar!

Gap Oversized Icon Denim Jacket

Gap

A similar design, the Oversized Icon Denim Jacket ($128), comes in a clean-cut, medium-wash denim hue that's gonna go everywhere with you this year.

Gap Denim Sailor Mini Dress

Gap

Let us introduce you to the Denim Sailor Mini Dress ($98), also also available in toddler sizing ($44) so you can match with your little one. So cute!

Gap x D\u00d4EN Cardigan

Gap

What we loved most about last year's Gap x DÔEN collection was all the pointelle pieces! It looks like we'll be able to shop even more femme pieces not only in dress form, but cardigan form, too. Love.

