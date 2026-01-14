Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

5 Winter Skincare Secrets That Actually Revive A Dull Complexion

Woman in winter coat and gloves, smiling outdoors in snowy setting.
Kristin Groth
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryJan 14, 2026
Okay, real talk. I just took a selfie—only to discover that my skin looked, well… corpse-like. I’m not exaggerating. It was as if my complexion had lost every ounce of vibrance and glow, replaced by a sallow, sour-milk-ish tint. Fun!

Naturally, I went straight into panic mode. What the heck is going on here? I wondered. Am I not drinking enough water? Have I been slacking on my skincare routine? Or is this some kind of warped karmic payback for stealing my best friend Allison’s gummy worms in the third grade?

As it turns out, it’s none of the above. The real culprit? Winter. Ice-cold climates are notoriously brutal on our skin, zapping moisture and leaving us with dryness, deeper-looking wrinkles, and an overall dull, lifeless appearance. (Yet another reason to adore the long, thankless winter months.)

The good news: winter dullness isn’t permanent—and it’s totally fixable. Ahead, all the ways to bring your glow back and look fresh all season long.

Scroll for winter skincare that will relieve dryness!

Find Your Perfect Moisturizer

Garnier SkinActive jar of green Moisture Rescue Gel-Cream for normal/combo skin.

Walmart

We all have that one moisturizer that just gets us. Since we each have different skin types, there is no one-size-fits-all moisturizer out there that works for everyone.

Because of this, it’s best to experiment with various products until you find that one moisturizer that’s your perfect match. Whether it’s gel or cream-based, light or thick, etc., that will entirely depend on your skin’s individual needs. (For me, it’s Garnier SkinActive Moisture Gel. She’s been with me through thick and thin, and I just love her.)

Once you find your perfect moisturizer, make it a habit to apply it twice daily for the best results.

Use a Humidifier Overnight

White humidifier with water being poured into the top, featuring a dial control knob.

Amazon

This one is honestly a game-changer for my dry-skinned girlies. I used my humidifier just last night, and I woke up looking all fresh, dewy, and aglow. Obsessed!

Adjust Shower Temperatures

Woman in bathrobe and towel touches her face against a blue background.

Sora Shimazaki

This one is by far the most challenging for me, since I love my showers so hot in temperature that it feels like I’m bathing in the fiery pits of Satan’s realm. But adjusting my scalding hot showers to a more moderate temperature has really helped my complexion.

Avoid Alcohol

Smiling woman in blue shirt with a glass of red wine on a table.

Elina Fairytale

Perhaps the fastest way to make your skin look fresher and healthier is to cut back on drinking. Since alcohol can dehydrate our bodies, it can cause our skin to dry out. It’s best not to overdo it with alcohol this winter.

Prioritize Hydrating Foods

Smoothie bowl with berries, nuts, and coconut, surrounded by sliced fruits.

Jane T D.

By adding fresh fruits and veggies (aka foods high in water content) to your diet and avoiding refined sugars, you'll notice tremendous improvement in your skin! I know I have.

