Bethenny Frankel Has Something To Say About 'And Just Like That' Mentioning Her
Former The Real Housewives of New York City member, Bethenny Frankel, has become beloved for her quick and snarky nature. More specifically, fans of RHONY know Bethenny does not hold back for anyone — it's part of what makes her such a memorable reality star. On the other hand, she's also known for being generous and supportive of those less fortunate (i.e., flying to Puerto Rico with planes full of supplies after Hurricane Maria devastated the area).
Regardless of your opinion, Bethenny makes it clear she's just here to enjoy her life and use her resources to help others — but when you're a well-known public figure, that's not always easy. Hit TV series And Just Like That made an unflattering reference to Bethenny during the season 2 premiere, and to nobody's surprise...she had something to say about it.
How did 'And Just Like That' reference Bethenny?
According to Page Six, Carrie was having a conversation with her realtor about her aversion to buying a home in the Hamptons and her realtor asked, "Was that reason always Bethenny Frankel?" Whether it was intended or not, it definitely sounds like shade to us.
What was Bethenny's response?
Once Bethenny caught wind of the comment, she took to Instagram and shared a video of her pouring her new Forever Young Rosé into a cute, floral teacup. As the scene from AJLT played over her head, viewers were able to see Bethenny's written response. "When you're off TV for years ... AND JUST LIKE THAT ... catty housewives are still talking about you." Can we say she's unbothered?
What did Bethenny's fans have to say?
Page Sixreported that one user wrote, "Your makeup and dollar store videos are more entertaining than the SATC Reboot just saying" while another wrote, "I almost watched and just like that six times but always found a reason against it... that reason was it looked awful." Yikes!
One thing's for sure: you can always count on fans to throw their own shade when they feel like their favorite person is on the receiving end of an unwarranted opinion.
Header Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.