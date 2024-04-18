8 Stylish Duffel Bags To Grab For Your Next Adventure
The dreaded time has come for me to retire the duffel bags collecting dust in my closet. They’ve been by my side since my early college days and accompanied me during multiple trips to New York City at the beginning of my relationship. Now? Uh, they’re hanging on by a thread hence their haphazard storage location. Don't even get me started on my tote bags 🫠.
As much as it pains me to think about parting ways with them, I know it’s time for me to give myself a major travel upgrade. It’s not like we have to sacrifice style over function anymore so I’m giving myself permission to embrace new things. Interested in seeing which duffel bags I've been eyeing? Keep scrolling to see the 9 picks that are my shopping radar!
Shop Stylish Duffel Bags Here!
CALPAK Travel Stevyn Rolling Duffel (Cheetah)
My S.O. has family in Virginia and NYC so it's inevitable that we'll be traveling with a busy toddler this year. While searching for duffel bags, I came across this rolling design by CALPAK. The cheetah print caught my eye first, but the wheels and separate shoe compartment feature pulled me in. Someone clearly understood that some of us aren't that great at packing our shoes and clothes in one big space.
BÉIS The Commuter Duffel (Beige)
I'm not doing much commuting these days (thank goodness), but this still seems like one of the best weekender duffel bags I've come across. I love bags that have multiple exterior pockets and this design by BÉIS isn't short on that. It's also super roomy inside which means I can pack at least 2-3 outfits, bras, underwear, and even my compact water bottle without wondering if I've overpacked.
Vera Bradley Weekender Travel Bag (Magnifique Floral)
I'm not above cute floral weekender duffel bags at all. I'm actually drawn to them now that I'm a little older so I guess this means my grandma was on to something with her love for floral things. Anyway, the exterior pockets on this bag are zippered so that'll keep your miscellaneous essentials safe and secure. I already know you'll probably pack extra red lipstickor face wash to get around TSA's strict rules because I will too!
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Extra-Large Weekender Bag
This bag is speaking to the part of me that's ultra-feminine. I love my earth tone colors like hunter green and taupe, but pink will always cradle my heart with its stylish appeal. This weekender bag may not have all the spacious features as the other duffel bags I've mentioned, but sometimes I'm willing to break the rules by choosing style over function.
Lulu's Oversized Beige Weekender Bag
Not everyone wants a patterned or colorful bag so I've been eyeing this weekender duffle bag for the moments I don't want to draw to much attention to myself in the airport. It only has interior storage options which makes it perfect for those quick "Please spend the night" moments 👀.
CALPAK Stevyn Duffel Bag with Shoe Compartment (Daisy)
This design is so nice, I had to add it twice except this one doesn't have wheels! I like to think of this as the sister or friend who doesn't have kids of CALPAK's rolling duffel bag. The handle straps make it easy to carry your essentials inside and you still get the cool shoe compartment feature!
Minted Botanical Cascade Fillmore Duffel Bag
I didn't know Minted sold duffel bags so I was ecstatic when I found this cute design that somehow reminds me of growing up in Florida. Truthfully, this bag was inspired by the famous San Francisco landmark so that also checks out. It has side-panel pockets that keep your smaller accessories in place and it has a interior pocket that can safely house your wallet.
Also, there's no need to check this bag in because it can fit securely in the overhead space.
Under Armour Favorite Duffel Bag
If your next adventure involves a camping trip where you'll be doing a ton of hiking, you need a sturdy duffel bag. Under Armour's designed this one to comfortably secure your belongings and allow you to transport them without feeling weighed down.
If you just want to take this to the gym, we won't judge you. In this day and age, having options isn't always a bad thing!
