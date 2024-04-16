The Perfect Spring Tote Does Exist With These 15 Straw Bags
Raffia is by no means new when it comes to warm weather accessories, but lately we're seeing fresh, fun new ways to incorporate it into your wardrobe. From statement shoes to straw hats, it's just a summertime staple — which is why we love straw bags so much this year.
This lovely little material is made from the straw of the raffia palm, which is then woven to make the many things we love! The raffia bag started as a trend in the 1950's thanks to OG style queen Jane Birkin. She always carried a mini basket bag made of straw or raffia, soon after becoming a must-have french accessory, and voila! The surge of raffia begins!
So, whether you're looking for a tote or crossbody, here are all of our favorite straw bags to shop right now!
Shop Straw Bags Here!
All Saints Lullah Bag
I love this All Saints bag in all of its bow-like handle glory. It has the perfect french "je ne sais quoi" needed to make an outfit perfect for summer. Plus, All Saints is known great, long lasting quality, so you'll be able to reuse this season after season.
Btb Be Mine Straw Tote
This unique heart-printed straw bag might just be my favorite on the list! It's got an extra ounce of personality that I love for the summer. It's also listed at an incredible price-point, so you don't have to worry about getting it damaged or sandy from too many trips to the beach.
Gap Straw Tote
This incredibly affordable straw tote from Gap is definitely a must have! With how large it is, you could really fit everything you need inside! Go ahead and throw in your beach blanket,lunch, umbrella, and some drinks inside because this bag can hold it all — and look cute doing it!
Target Mini Embellished Straw Bag
This mini embellished bag is a perfectly unique way to try out this trend! It's dainty, detailed, and only $25! You can't beat that price!!!
J.Crew Kayu Mini Rosie Tote
This pink mini basket is tres chic! It gives all the Parisian vibes with a sweet, pink bow wrapped around the handles with the gold charm to top it all off. This would look too cute paired with a matching pink dress or pink shoes! Take this one on your European vacation to completely look the Parisian part.
Kate Spade Manhattan Floral Tote
We love Kate Spade bags for their fun and floral prints, and this one is no different! I love the structure and texture to this tote — which are two factors I'm always looking for when shopping for bags. Outside of the straw, this bag also has leather lining it, so it sits up straight and doesn't slouch. A great raffia-leather hybrid!
J. Crew Small Raffia Bag
This bag is absolutely everything with the classic, vintage look that it gives off! And despite its quiet luxury look, it's under $100 — a great deal for such an on-trend item! It would look so good styled with a white midi dress and either some flats or gladiator sandals.
Bob Los Angeles Uri Raffia Bag
Any weddings coming up? This is the perfect accessory to take with you! It has a small, unique shape with the most adorable pearl handle. I would definitely pair this with a cute, summer dress and matching white heels to compliment the bag.
Longchamp Le Pliage Raffia Tote
I absolutely adore this Longchamp pick! It has the cutest, vintage-inspired print on the front that mixes so well with the vintage aspects of the raffia itself. And while the form is all that, I love that it has an additional strap for better function as well!
Coach Small Straw Tote
This looks like a true, authentic raffia basket bag that people carried in the '50s. It's simple, chic, and understated — perfect for dressing up or dressing down with some nice denim shorts. So if you want to look like you're coming straight out of a vintage post-card, then we highly suggest this one.
Target Handheld Straw Tote
This straw bag is an amazing target find under $50! I love Target for finding practical and approachable ways to current trending items like this one above. They manage to keep up with all the trends while still staying understated, casual, and chic as well. Pair this with a fun floral dress with some matching raffia sandals.
Madewell Transport Tote
Well raffia just got even more fun with this hot pink raffia tote from Madewell. They do spring and summer items so well, and we just adore this pink tote to add a fun pop of color to an outfit. I also love that it has nice lining inside to protect anything from slipping through, or being too see-through — pretty and practical!
J.Crew Portofino Clutch
I have been absolutely loving straw and raffia clutches lately! I have one very similar to this that I've been wearing nonstop. I like that it keeps me from having a huge bag on my shoulder and instead, I just put necessities inside like my camera, lipgloss, hand sanitizer, and things like that — just the basics for while I go out to dinner or grab a drink!
Target Mini Boxy Crossbody
When cute meets practical, this crossbody does it all! This bag from Target keeps you hands-free and on-trend, while also featuring a magnetic closure and interior pockets for added usability. Love!
Staud Medium Raffia Bag
Staud has such unique bags of different shapes and sizes. I've been a fan of their moon-shaped bag, so I'm thrilled to see that they managed to make it in raffia. This looks like a fun going out bag that could easily make your look seem dressed up but still summery. Mark my words, this bag will be everywhere soon!
Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the latest trends!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via J.Crew
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.