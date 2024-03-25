10 Must-Have Black Tote Bags To Elevate Your Casual Spring Outfits
I live for a purse that has a pop of color or pattern that complements what I’m wearing, but mom life has taught me there’s beauty in a simple black tote bag. They’re a chic way to elevate your t-shirt and sneakers, making them the most multifaceted accessories you can own.
Here’s a little secret though: black tote bags may look similar at first glance, but they aren’t all created equal. Little details like the texture, stitching, and lining of one can give it a different vibe from another. It’s likely that you love paying attention to detail which is why I have 8 amazing options to share with you!
And P.S. You don’t have to be a mom to rock one (or two) of these black tote bags!
Shop Our Favorite Black Tote Bags
Coach Willow Pebble Leather Tote
I'm biased, but Coach has the best black tote bags IMO. This design features subtle gold details that give it personality without overwhelming the bag. Also, the pebble leather and internal fabric lining means you don't have to fret about carrying something you won't be able to wear longterm. It even has a special place your cell phone so you'll know where it is when you need it.
Anthropologie Faux Leather Commuter Tote
Everything about this sleek black tote bag is calling our names! Okay, I'm exaggerating here. What I will say is you'll be surprised at how easy it is to clean it. All you need is a damp cloth and you'll be good to go! Plus, you'll get a more expansive outer pocket that'll allow you to slip your favorite book club read in it or your kindle!
Madewell The Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote
This team loves Madewell's bags, and the Zip-Top Medium Transport Leather Tote is no exception! The leather is great quality, the shape allows for plenty of storage, and the double straps offer carrying versatility. Classically cute and subtly sophisticated to say the least!
CALPAK Haven Laptop Tote Bag
This laptop tote bag is HIGH on my spring wish list because it's like it was designed for specifically for those of us who carry our laptops around. If you work from home and need to get out of the house, you can place your laptop in it and head to your local book store. What I especially love is that the laptop sleeve is removable and the shoulder strap is adjustable. It doesn't get any better than this!
Everlane The Recycled Nylon Tote
If you decide to get some done in your apartment complex's resident lounge, all you need is this medium-sized tote by Everlane. It's designed to fit a 13" laptop along with a couple of notebooks if you need them. The extra padding inside helps keep your technology safe from bumps and bruises while the pockets help you store your writing utensils.
If that didn't catch your attention, the fact that this tote bag is certified by the Global Recycled Standard will! It's made of recycled nylon and polyester so you'll have something sustainable on your arm.
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Large Leather Tote Bag
Want to have something that's subtly chic? Reach for Rebecca Minkoff's larger leather tote bag. It comes with shoulder straps that'll fit comfortable on your shoulder and it has an open top with a magnetic strap. Inside you'll find an internal divider that helps you organize your items a little better. There's a chance you may still throw things in your bag, but at least you'll know to look on a specific side!
Reformation Medium Vittoria Leather Tote
This slouchy black tote bag from Reformation is absolutely everything! It gives effortless, it gives put together, it gives...plenty of room for whatever you need to pack for the day! Plus, the bow on top is the perfect finishing touch that's both timeless and on trend!
Tory Burch Ella Tote
Tory Burch is another classic brand that knows how to creative simple yet effective designs that fit seamlessly into your everyday life. Instead of a zipper, this tote bag features a magnetic closure that makes opening and closing it easy! There's also two different pockets to store or separate your items!
I'd personally wear this if I'm running errands and want to look put together while wearing one of my casual spring outfits.
Dreubea Soft Faux Leather Tote
This faux leather tote may look pricey but it's actually less than $20! The price alone makes it a viable option for anyone who's a part of the chic on the budget club. The other thing I love about it is that it includes a bigger pocket inside and a smaller external one. For easy access, slip your lip oils in the outer pocket when you need to moisturize your lips throughout the day!
MANGO Faux Leather Shopper Tote
Have a little more to spend? This $50 tote from MANGO is so chic with its adjustable straps and longer body. I love how you can get that pebbled leather look for so much less!
Subscribe to our newsletter for more spring shopping inspo!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via CALPAK
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.