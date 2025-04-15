Aldi is prepped and ready for Easter with tons of fun finds that span from Easter candy to savory snacks. We perused their aisles and found these 10 tasty items that’ll undoubtedly help you celebrate Easter with the most festive vibes! Plus, every single one of these hidden gems will cost you under $10 – score!

Fill your Easter baskets with these 10 adorable Easter items from Aldi!

Aldi Choceur Easter Caramel Filled Mini Chocolate Bunnies These decadent lil' bunny chocolates from Germany are filled with caramel for extra Easter indulgence. Whether you break up the $3.39 box across several baskets or use the whole thing to fill your home's candy dish, you simply need to have a taste!

Aldi Our Specialty Double Layer Carrot Cake No baked good screams 'Easter' like a carrot cake does! Aldi's bakery is more than ready to sweeten up your celebrations this year with this stacked dessert topped with the most adorable carrot motif.

Aldi Create-A-Treat Easter Colorful Eggs Decorate Cookie Kit This is the perfect Aldi Easter item to snag to get your fix of family fun this season. Complete with 8 nut-free cookies, some candies for decorating, and a few bags of easy-to-use icing in the coolest spring colors, you can get real creative then have a personalized sweet treat to chow down on!

Aldi Moser Roth Easter Chocolate Truffle Eggs This is not your ordinary dozen of eggs – these truffles that span stunning flavors like strawberry rhubarb, raspberry cream, lemon mousse, chocolate mousse, and sea salt caramel make a very bougie Easter dessert for just $4! Each one is decorated differently, so they'll look great once you spread 'em out on a themed charcuterie board or dessert plate.

Aldi Southern Grove Easter Springtime Trail Mix This super-sweet trail mix leans into the Easter spirit with plenty of chocolate pieces and salty components. It boasts a nice and balanced flavor profile that you can totally enjoy leading up to Easter Sunday yourself or simply sprinkle into your loved ones' Easter baskets!

Aldi Emporium Selection Raspberry & White Chocolate Wensleydale Cheese We've never been more convinced to try a 'sweet' cheese before, but this egg-shaped one from Aldi looks pretty dang good. According to the grocer, it's infused with raspberries and white chocolate for a "burst of sweetness in every bite." They recommend eating it with crackers, cured meats, and dried fruits, so it'd be a stunning Easter basket stuffer for the charcuterie fanatic in your life or a unique addition to your own snacky plans!

Aldi Clancy's Carrot Cake Flavored Kettle Corn Kettle corn is already so freakin' yummy, but when you work in a carrot cake flavor, it gets even better. Plus, it's undeniably seasonal for Eastertime – any snack lover will definitely go nuts for this Aldi find (us included)!

Aldi Annie's Springtime Yummy Bunnies & Cheddar Pasta Mac and cheese can totally be an Easter treat, and this $1.44 box proves it! Souped up with 4 fun themed pasta shapes and a flavorful cheese sauce made without artificial flavors and colors, the whole fam will enjoy eating this for lunch or dinner as we approach Easter Sunday.

Aldi Merci Easter European Chocolates Filled with the "finest assortment" of European chocolates, this Easter-themed box of goodies contains 20 chocolatey, snackable sticks fixed with 8 standout flavors, like hazelnut almond and marzipan. We recommend handing out a few of 'em per each Easter basket you're putting together so everyone gets a taste!

Aldi Baker's Corner Carrot Cake Pancake Mix Easter brunch is calling! Now you can have a fancy feast right at home (and for way less $ than your average brunch spot) with this $4carrot cake-flavored pancake mix. We're drooling already! This would make an epic Easter basket stuffer alongside a cute Easter-themed spatula set and a bottle of maple syrup.

