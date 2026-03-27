You shouldn’t have to invest in an Easter dress for one Sunday just to have it collect dust until the following spring. This year, break the cycle with these eight stunning Easter dresses that totally nail the breezy spring aesthetic but are actually versatile enough to bring straight into your summer rotation. We guarantee you’ll be reaching for these elevated dress finds long after this year’s egg hunt.

Shop the top 8 Easter dresses you can easily work into your summer wardrobe below!

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Embroidered Puff-Sleeve Babydoll Dress This adorable babydoll dress is easy, breezy, and super comfy since it doesn't hug your waist too tight. The length is perfect for warmer days, plus the floral motifs add flair to your look.

Nordstrom Petal & Pup Ronnie Stripe Short Sleeve Midi Dress This subtly striped number will look so sweet and put-together with a pair of ballet flats for the season.The ruched waistline is utterly flattering, too.

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Bra-Free Smocked Drop-Waist Maxi Dress Bring on all the color! This maxi is especially nice for streamlined spring dressing because it comes with a supportive built-in bra. Simply slip it on and get to accessorizing your Easter look.

For Love & Lemons For Love & Lemons Midsummer Maxi Dress Doesn't this maxi just scream springtime? Though the florals feel like a closer fit, you'll also love donning this dress' lightweight material well into the scorching summer.

Reformation Reformation Maven Dress The high neckline on this dress lends it such a sophisticated feel. We'd style it with an updo, statement earrings, and comfy heels for Easter Sunday.

Old Navy Old Navy Long-Sleeve Crepe Mini Dress The pattern on this cutie mini dress carries so many styling possibilities—pull from the red splotches to inspire the handbag you carry, or match the baby blue with some sweet slingback kitten heels. The square neckline keeps things modest, but also flatters your figure and frames your face beautifully.

Anthropologie Maeve The Jocelyn Sleeveless Slip Midi Dress This dress boasts some micro pleats that bring visual interest to your Easter 'fit. We'd cover up just a bit more with a tailored white denim jacket and slip into some comfy heels to complete the look. As summer approaches, simply shed the layers for the warmer temps.

Target Wild Fable High Neck Dropped Waist Midi A-Line Dress The butter yellow hue on this midi number is downright gorgeous. It's reflective of the season and perfectly on-trend. Plus, it comes with a dropped waist to flatter your silhouette even more. Ideal for Easter dressing!

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