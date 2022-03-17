You Won't Be A Wallflower In These 18 Colorful Spring Dresses
As much as we love sweaters, coats, and scarves, there is just something special about finally breaking out your spring dresses. They're breezy! They're romantic! They're fun! A delicate, vivid dress is the perfect reflection of the way that spring makes us feel after a long winter, and we are ready to break out all the 2022 trends, from maxi dresses to mini dresses and everything in between.
Cleobella Luna Mini Dress ($208)
Add this dress to your sustainable closet for a colorful and cute outfit any day of the week. Equal parts feminine and bohemian, this is the perfect dress to wear until summer ends.
H&M+ Tie Belt Shirt Dress ($35)
If you need something breezy and comfortable for your weekend trip to the farmer's market, we have the perfect solution. The relaxed, airy design of this dress is complemented by a bright color that will catch everyone's eyes.
UO Samira Satin Slip Dress ($79)
Whether you use it as a bikini coverup or pair it with a structured jacket for date night, a slip dress in a vivid pattern is the perfect mix of casual and flirty.
Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress ($25)
A T-shirt dress is made for the people who just want an excuse to wear a comfy tee all the time, without having to wear any pants. Pockets included!
Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress ($119)
We're obsessed with any kind of dress detailing that makes us feel like we could have a Bridgerton-themed brunch. Case in point: the delicate flowers, puff sleeves, and feminine ruching of this dress.
Hutch Floral-Hem Maxi Dress ($248)
If you're looking to splurge for a wedding or a formal event, consider a cranberry number with straps that look like strings of roses! Romantic, chic, and also appropriate come holiday season.
UO Mallory Cowl Neck Slip Dress ($49)
We love the way that slip dresses make us feel chic. Picking one in lavender just adds a little big of extra *spring* in our step. ;)
Puff-sleeved Dress ($35)
What do garden parties, picnics, and baby showers all have in common? They're all the perfect occasion for wearing a colorful, floral dress like this one. The fabric's also light enough that you won't be baking come afternoon!
Flutter Sleeveless Tiered Dress ($35)
If you haven't jumped on the chartreuse train yet, this dress might be the thing that finally convinces you. We're in love with the ruching and fluttery cap sleeves.
Puff-Sleeved Dress ($35)
Siri, play The Cheetah Girls soundtrack. We're always down to wear a sassy animal print because it means we can go easy on the accessories — the dress has all the details an outfit needs!
Puff Sleeve Ruffle Collar Dress ($35)
A bright shade of mustard turns you into a walking ray of sunshine, even on rainy spring days.
UO Hansel Heart Print Strappy-Back Mini Dress ($59)
Old school gingham gets a modern upgrade with a strappy design, plunging neckline, and printed sunbursts. Your spring break dress: found.
Sleeveless Tiered Dress ($30)
Paired with a bright cardigan (or colorful sandals), spaghetti strap sleeves and a floral pattern keep this jewel-toned number from looking too autumnal.
Maxi Tie Jumpsuit ($249)
If you'd rather be wearing sweatpants (honestly, same), opt for a jumpsuit that will trick everyone into thinking you're wearing a dress!
Lalavon Twofer Midi Dress ($130)
You don't need a multicolored dress when you have a smocked bodice and ruched pockets!
UO Olympia Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress ($79)
A corset-esque bodice gives an otherwise relaxed dress structure and sophistication. Wear it with heels on girls' night or pair with your go-to sneakers for a grocery store run.
Sleeveless Tiered Gauze Dress ($20)
Cute, comfy, *and* inexpensive? This dress hits the jackpot! Pair with sandals and a jean jacket for a walk around town or throw on a baseball cap and wear it over your swimsuit.
UO Persephone Mini Dress ($69)
If you're a fan of vintage looks, you'll love the toned-down color and floral print on this dress. The silhouette and cut keep it from looking too outdated.
