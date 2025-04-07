Easter dresses are one of our favorite traditions when it comes to the springtime holiday. There’s no better feeling than slipping into your Sunday best and celebrating in whatever way makes your heart happy – from baking up sweet Easter desserts to dyeing eggs with the whole fam.

Since Easter is the perfect excuse to break a beautiful dress , we scoured the internet for the 10 most stunning options you can wear this year. Plus, each of these styles have staying power, so you can rock ‘em all spring and summer long!

Shop our 10 favorite Easter dresses below!

Free People Free-est Taking Sides Maxi Flowy and femme, this tiered maxi dress also comes complete with an open back design that feels super warm weather-friendly. Plus, this butter yellow shade is undeniably this spring's "it" color, so you can take it plenty of places beyond your Easter plans!

Walmart Time And Tru Women's Eyelet Halter Dress White eyelet designs like this one always make great Easter dresses. Though basic in color, you can easily make this one more formal with a blazer or denim jacket or go the colorful route by pairing it with bold accessories. When you're not sporting it for Easter activities, you could also rock it with some cowgirl boots to nail the western aesthetic that's trending right now!

Anthropologie Endless Rose Strapless Textured Column Midi Dress The ruffles on this midi moment make it feel oh-so elegant for special occasions like Easter Sunday church service or Easter brunch with the besties. We adore the baby blue color for the season, too!

Banana Republic Banana Republic Crepe V-Neck Maxi Dress The multicolor gradient pattern on this adorable dress will definitely make your Easter look stand out. Banana Republic says it's designed with an "easy fit," so you'll feel comfy all day! We're big fans of the v-neckline that's not too modest nor too revealing!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Dipped-Waist Smocked Midi Dress Polka dots are huge this spring, so you could easily style this midi dress for Easter by layering it under a pastel cardigan. Ballet flats feel like the ultimate pairing for this style, but past Easter, it'd go really well with everything from your favorite sneakers to some chic flip-flops for vacay.

Target A New Day Knit Midi Dress Hello, flattering! This knit number is fit with a feminine off-the-shoulder neckline and some side shirring that makes your waist look smooth and snatched as ever. What's more is the soft, stretchy knit fabric it's cut from for all-day comfort. It's shoppable in 3 other colors, though we'd say this mint green shade is ideal for Easter dressing.

Walmart Scoop Puff Sleeve O-Ring Dress Modest yet still super stylish up top, this maxi dress will undoubtedly turn heads with its stunning puff sleeves and adorable o-ring cutouts. It's made from 93% cotton, so the breathability will be practical for warmer days – even beyond Easter Sunday!

Ann Taylor Ann Taylor Floral Square Neck Flare Dress You truly can never go wrong with florals! This easy-fitting dress with a flattering (and ever-so trendy!) square neckline wears super well by itself for a simple Easter look – just slip into some kitten heels or wedge sandals and snap on some cute jewelry to seal the deal!

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Emerson Poplin Wide Strap Midi Dress This more-monochromatic floral frock definitely channels the classic look of fancy china with an intricate blue and white pattern. Though it fits so cozily (shoutout stretch fabric!), you'll be feeling uber-elegant from the moment you put it on – perfect for Easter Sunday festivities and spring brunches alike!

Free People Hutch The Ridge Dress Smooth and silky, this drop-waist maxi dress is perfect for formal springtime get-togethers or even Easter dinner with your family! The waistline that's intentionally placed lower on the body adds a flattering elongating effect.

