Stop Overcomplicating Your Aperol Spritz: You Only Need These 3 Steps

Of course, it's not a party without a delicious drink, so we're sharing this refreshing Aperol Spritz recipe to get you started! Take it away, Katherine.

Ingredients for Any-Amaro Spritz Vesi_127 / Getty Images 2 ounces amaro (my favorites are Contratto and Cocchi Americano)

4 ounces very dry, good-quality Prosecco or other sparkling wine

Seltzer (I like Pellegrino)

Angostura bitters (optional)

1 strip of citrus zest (lemon, orange, or grapefruit), for garnish

Castelvetrano olives, for garnish (also optional)

Directions for Amaro Aperol Spritz Elena Noviello / PEXELS Fill a chilled wineglass or rocks glass with ice. Add the amaro, Prosecco, a splash of seltzer and a couple dashes of bitters (if using) to the glass and stir. Pop the zest or olives into the cocktail. Drink immediately.

Mixology Tips for Any-Amaro Spritz Cavan Images / Dorene Hookey / Getty Images Want Lewin's best tip for the perfect Aperol spritz? "Memorize this combination: 2, 4, splash. That’s amaro, bubbles and seltzer, respectively—and now you’re on your way to a lifetime of perfect spritzes," she says. "It’s such a short ingredient list that all three of those ingredients really matter, as do the ice and the glassware."

A Note On Ingredients Emma Fishman (Excerpted from Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin) This Aperol spritz recipe is fairly flexible in terms of what ingredients you use. Have fun creating your own mix until you find the perfect ratio! "For the amaro, when I say 'any,' I mean it," Lewin says. "If you’re not sure where to start, try Aperol for something on the sweet side, Campari for something sweet-bitter, Cynar for something bitter or Fernet-Branca for something very bitter." "For sparkling wine, I implore you to buy a bottle you’d want to drink on its own—the better the bubbles, the tastier the spritz. For the seltzer, I personally prefer something with smaller bubbles, like Pellegrino, but technically any seltzer will do. Use a glass that can fit a lot of ice. Then add a few cubes more than you think you need."

Want More Easy Recipes? Buy The Book Amazon Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin This vibrant cookbook is packed with more than 80 recipes for snacks, apps, mains, desserts, and cocktails, all ideal for serving a crowd and making the process feel more special. Lewin incorporates easy hosting tips into each and every recipe so you can find moments of joy in the kitchen and at the dinner table.

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Recipe reprinted from Big Night: Dinners, Parties, & Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin © 2024. Published by Union Square & Co. Photographs © Emma Fishman.

This post has been updated.