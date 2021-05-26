6 Friends-Inspired Cocktails For Your Reunion Viewing Party
We can't believe it's been 17 years since Friends called it a wrap. We mean, Emma would be in college! If you're as excited for HBO Max's Friends Reunion special on May 27 as we are, you're probably thinking about which finger foods you're going to eat, and more importantly, which TV-inspired drinks you're going to toss back while you watch. We got you. Check out these six Friends-inspired cocktails to sip solo or share with your own friends, via Zoom or in person, ahead of the highly anticipated premiere.
Photo via Byblos
Rachel: A Rose Gulab
(Recipe by Byblos Miami)
When Rachel ran into Central Perk after leaving her fiancé at the altar in the pilot, little did we know how independent and fierce she would become. Still, Rachel always had a romantic edge and this mix of vodka, pomegranate, and lemon (with a rose garnish if you like!) has her name written all over it.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Ketel One vodka
- .75 oz. pomegranate syrup
- .75 oz. lemon juice
Directions:
- Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Fill with ice.
- Shake and strain into a glass.
- If you're feeling fancy, garnish drink with 4 to 6 rose petals and a spritz of lemon zest.
Tip: At Byblos, they use homemade pomegranate syrup, but feel free to muddle whatever berries are left in the fridge.
Photo via Felipe Cuevas
Ross: Mezcal Old Fashioned
(Recipe by Bodega Taqueria y Tequila)
Probably the smartest "friend," Ross was certainly a fan of things from the past. Fossils, anyone? We bet Ross would love this twist on the Old Fashioned as much as he loves dinosaurs (or Rachel?). It's a serious cocktail for serious drinkers and we think Ross fits the profile.
Ingredients:
- 2oz Sacrvm Ensamble
- .25oz Ancho Reyes
- .25oz Demerara Syrup
- 3d Angostura Bitter
- 2d Orange Bitter
Directions:
- Combine liquid ingredients in mixing glass. Add ice.
- Stir roughly 30-45 seconds to fully combine ingredients with dilution.
- Strain over large cube ice rocks glass.
- Peel orange. Express oils, rub peel on rim of glass for aromatics. Insert alongside cube.
Tasting notes: The spirits in this glass work together seamlessly to exude a well-rounded take on something classic. No matter the setting, applying tradition to a glass will always succeed.
Photo via Jen Castro Tormes
Joey: Spiced Coconut Mule
(Recipe by E11even Vodka)
Joey might not be the sharpest tool in the shed but his heart of gold made him one of our favorite characters. This tropical drink definitely pays homage to "The One at the Beach" episode when Joey gets buried in the sand, mermaid-style. With lemon juice, spiced coconut, and ginger beer, it's summer in a cup.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of E11EVEN Vodka
- 0.25 oz of Lemon Juice
- 0.75 oz of Spiced Coconut Syrup
- 1 oz of East Imperial Ginger Beer
- Angostura Float (7-8 dashes)
- Dehydrated Pineapple and Rosemary Sprig for Garnish
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except ginger beer in small tin, fill with ice and shake vigorously.
- Add ginger beer, strain into Collins glass, top with crushed ice and float angostura. Garnish and serve.
Photo via Michael Pisarri
Chandler: Espresso Martini
(Recipe by Sweet Liberty)
Sophisticated with a fun kick, this martini doesn't take itself too seriously and of course reminds us of Chandler. Grey Goose, coffee liqueur, and Drambuie make this cocktail Central Perk-worthy too.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz. Grey Goose
- ½ oz. Aberfeldy Scotch
- ¼ oz. coffee liqueur
- ¼ oz. amaro
- ¼ oz. Drambuie
- ½ oz. honey
- 1.5 oz. espresso coffee
- Pinch of cayenne pepper in shaker
Directions:
- Add all ingredients into a shaker and shake, very hard.
- Fine strain into a glass, garnish with Cayenne across half glass
Photo via Sweet Liberty
Monica: Aperol Spritz
(Recipe by Sweet Liberty)
Only a drink that's this clean and straightforward would be Monica-approved. This simple recipe only has three ingredients (Aperol, champagne, and soda) and we can totally see Monica sipping it on her cozy couch after a long day at the restaurant.
Ingredients:
- 1 oz. Aperol
- 3 oz. champagne
- Top with soda (your desired amount)
Directions:
- Build in wine glass with ice.
- If you want to get fancy: Add a vibrant garnish with an orange slice.
Photo via Daniel Zuliani
Phoebe: Marrakesh Garden
(Recipe by Byblos Miami)
This exotic cocktail has just the right amount of quirk and is sure to be a big hit with Phoebe and Phoebe fans, alike.
Ingredients:
- 2oz. Rum
- 1oz. Lime
- 1oz. Cucumber Juice
- 1oz. Mint Syrup
Directions:
- Combine ingredients in a long glass.
- Add ice and garnish with nigella seeds.
We can't wait to reminisce about our favorite Friends episodes and which outfit of Monica's we could totally rock today. These drinks are the perfect addition to any virtual watch party. Make sure to tag us in all your drink recreations!
Will you be tuning into Friends: The Reunion? Tweet us your thoughts @BritandCo!
