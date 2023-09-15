You’ve Never Had A Drink Like This Fall Aperol Spritz Recipe Before
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
There’s truly no better feeling than savoring the crisp, cozy flavors of fall with a seasonal cocktail in-hand. As the leaves turn colorful and the temperatures lean cooler, being able to snuggle up with a tasty sip simply feels magical. That’s why we’re bringing you this delightful fall cocktail, the Spiced Pear Fall Aperol Spritz, to help you settle into the autumnal mood. The libation, originally crafted by Kelly Pettit, brings together what you already love about Aperol spritzes, but instead enlists pear and cinnamon to really bring forth the season.
Whether you're hosting a seasonal soirée or simply want something to sip on during your cozy evening routine, this recipe completes every fall activity. Light up a cozy candle, and get ready to make this Spiced Pear Fall Aperol Spritz!
Ingredients For Fall Aperol Spritz
- 2 oz Aperol
- 1.5 oz pear juice
- Dash of cinnamon
- 3 oz sparkling wine
- 1 oz sparkling water
- 1 orange slice, for garnish
- Cinnamon sugar, for garnish
- Pear half, for optional garnish
- Cinnamon stick, for optional garnish
How To Make The Spiced Pear Fall Aperol Spritz
@yellowbellykelly 🍐🍁🍂 #falldrinks #fallcocktails #aperolspritz #spritztok #spritzseason #cocktails #cocktail #cocktailideas #cocktailidea #cocktailrecipe #cocktailrecipes #autumn #fallvibes #fyp #fypage ♬ We're Going to Be Friends - The White Stripes
- Add the Aperol, pear juice, and cinnamon to a shaker with ice.
- Shake the mixture together until chilled.
- Rim a glass of your choice with the juice from an orange slice and some cinnamon sugar.
- Optionally garnish the glass with the pear half, then strain the drink into the glass.
- Finish off the cocktail with a cinnamon stick (also optional), and enjoy!
What is Aperol?
Aperol is an Italian bitter aperitif. It’s most commonly used to make Aperol spritzes.
What is in an Aperol spritz?
Aperol spritzes are typically made from a mix of Aperol, dry Prosecco, and a splash of club soda.
What does an Aperol spritz taste like?
Aperol spritzes mostly taste light and refreshing, with a nice hint of citrus. The Aperol brings some bitterness to each sip, too.
Recipe and photo by Kelly Pettit.
