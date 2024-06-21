10 Summery Spritz Recipes To Make Every Day A Party
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The girlies have made their declaration – summer 2024 is officially the summer of spritz! Since the rise of spritz recipes, there have been tons of unique takes on the popular Italian apéritif. These 10 spritz recipes are especially refreshing for summertime since they use up seasonal produce like berries and citrus. Sip 'em by the pool with your girls or shake some up ahead of a night out – either way, these spritz recipes are sure to get the party going. Cheers! 🍹✨
Olena Malik / Getty Images
Easy Aperol Spritz
All you need is 5 easy-to-find ingredients to craft this epic cocktail. This version calls for a garnish of olives to really channel the Italian coast. (via Big Night: Dinners, Parties, and Dinner Parties by Katherine Lewin for Brit + Co)
"Speak Now" Spritz
Inspired by one of our favorite Taylor Swift albums, the "Speak Now" Spritz combines plum liqueur, Prosecco, tonic water, and a fun sprinkling of edible glitter to up the ante. (via Brit + Co)
Fall Aperol Spritz
Okay, so, this spritz recipe isn't super summery, but the fruity flavors will draw you in no matter the season. As long as Aperol's involved, we are, too. (via Brit + Co)
Mixop
Limoncello Spritz
Limoncello makes such a magical addition to your traditional spritz, you won't want to drink anything else. (via Mixop)
Two Peas & Their Pod
Watermelon Spritz
Watermelon cocktails are the savior of summertime since they're very hydrating! This no-fuss recipe only calls for 5 ingredients, so you'll be sipping 'em down in no time. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)
Half Baked Harvest
Smashed Berry Rosè Spritz
Blackberries, raspberries, peaches, oh my! These rosé-infused spritzes are packed with seasonal fruits that compliment the liquor in the tastiest way. You won't even taste the tequila. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Vikalinka
Mojito Spritz
If you can't resist a mojito, this sparkling spritz-y version will make you very, very happy this summer. (via Vikalinka)
Earthly Provisions
Lillet Blanc Spritz
This Lillet version of a spritz is elevated even further once you drop in the frozen lemon and orange slices in your glass. Keep it cool, y'all. (via Earthly Provisions)
Tito's Vodka
Tito's Hibiscus Spritz
Nothing says 'pool day' like a hibiscus-flavored drink! This spritz from Tito's requires a little bit of infusion time, but from there, it's smooth sailing. Have your favorite ginger beer on-hand for topping your glass off. (via Tito's Vodka)
Most Hungry
Non-Alcoholic Spritz
For the NA babes out there, this sans-alcohol spritz still makes for an interesting sip. Its flavor is boosted by lemon, basil, and some of Ghia's Le Spritz. (via Most Hungry)
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
