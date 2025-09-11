This 5-Minute 'Life Of A Showgirl' Aperol Spritz Is "Actually Romantic"

A midnight Taylor Swift party isn't complete without a few drinks. Which means when The Life of a Showgirl drops on October 3, I'm going to need something glittery to sip on! Thankfully, The Spritz Effect has the perfect Aperol spritz for us to prep ahead of the album drop, and it's got all the flavor, glitter, and fun you need for the night. Want more than one drink? Whip up this Speak Now spritz while you're at it!

Keep reading for the perfect Taylor Swift cocktail recipe.

How Make This Taylor Swift 'Life of a Showgirl' Spritz #taylorswift #taylornation #ts12 #thespritzeffect ♬ Mastermind - Taylor Swift @thespritzeffect The Life of a Showgirl, more like The Life of a Spritz Girl!! You already KNOW I had to make a drink for the announcement of Taylor Swift’s 12th album — recipe below!👇 To your glass, add ice, then: - 1.5 oz Aperol - 3/4 oz St Germain - 4 oz Prosecco - 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice - 1.5 oz lemonade Add some edible glitter (mine is from @Fancy Sprinkles®) to emulate the glittering orange background we’ve been seeing in all of the teasers for this album, garnish with a lemon wheel, and enjoy!! #thelifeofashowgirl Ingredients Aperol

St. Germain

Prosecco

Lemon juice

Lemonade

Instructions Add ice to your favorite glass Pour Aperol and St. Germain Top with Prosecco and lemonade for flavor Add edible glitter for an "actually romantic" finishing touch (The Spritz Effect uses Fancy Sprinkles Prism Powder)

How much is The Life of a Showgirl? Taylor Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, is available for pre-order now. The regular CD and poster is $12.99, the cassette is $19.99, and the vinyl is $29.99.

Will Life of a Showgirl be pop? UMG/Taylor Swift Yes, Life of a Showgirl is going to be a pop album. Taylor collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback, whom she worked with on 1989 and Reputation.

When is The Life of a Showgirl coming out? The album is releasing on October 3 so you'll be able to stream it on all platforms as soon as the clock strikes midnight.

How many songs does The Life of a Showgirl have? Mert Alas/Taylor Swift There are 12 tracks on The Life of a Showgirl: The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood CANCELLED! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

