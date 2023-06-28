Eggplant Is A Fruit? Try Out These 15 Easy Eggplant Recipes To Get Over The Shock
I don't think I ever quite recovered from the shock of finding out that eggplant — despite being commonly referred to as a vegetable — is in fact, technically a fruit. It belongs to the nightshade family, which also includes tomatoes, potatoes, and peppers.
Once I got over the initial shock of this discovery, I was intrigued enough to start exploring this fruit. My journey began by reading about the Eggplant Festival held in Italy and naturally progressed to finding out about all the different kinds of ways you can prepare it. Eggplant, with its smooth and creamy texture, offers a delightful canvas for culinary creativity. From classic Mediterranean dishes to innovative fusion creations, eggplant can be prepared in countless ways to satisfy your taste buds. Whether you prefer it grilled, roasted, baked, or sautéed, there's a recipe to suit every palate.
Read on to make an eggplant discovery of your own, as it might just become your new favorite fruit after trying out these recipes.
Sauteed Eggplant with Honey
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Check out this savory-sweet recipe that is sure to make even the reluctant eggplant eater on board. I love it since I can do the prep work the night before and not think about what to cook the next day. Easy and simple!
Eggplant Parmigiana
Image via Most-Hungry
Whether you're a fan of Italian cuisine or simply love indulging in comforting dishes, this Eggplant Parmigiana will not disappoint. Embrace the warmth of Italian flavors: savory tomato sauce, melted cheese, and perfectly cooked eggplant mashed together.
Lebanese Eggplant Moussaka (Maghmour)
Image via Forks and Foliage
Layer slices of roasted eggplant with a fragrant spiced tomato sauce and a creamy yogurt topping, and you've got yourself a taste of the Middle East in the form of eggplant.
General Tso's Eggplant
Image via No Eggs or Ham
Vegan, gluten-free, and sugar-free, done within 30 minutes! The combination of tamari, vinegar, ginger, garlic, and spices creates a sauce that is reminiscent of the traditional General Tso flavors, while the eggplant takes on a satisfyingly crispy exterior.
Turkish Stuffed Eggplant Karniyarik
Image via Give Recipe
It does not matter if you are a fan of Turkish cuisine or simply looking for new ways to make eggplant dishes, Turkish Stuffed Eggplant Karnıyarık is a fantastic healthy, easy-to-make recipe. The combination of traditional Turkish spices, such as cumin, paprika, and cinnamon, infuses the stuffed eggplants with a warm and fragrant essence making it a perfect go-to summer meal.
Eggplant Stew
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Ready to taste your mom's cooking? This Eggplant Stew is quick, easy, and ready in just 30 minutes! Savor the deliciousness of this hearty and nourishing dish with every spoonful that makes you feel at home again.
Eggplant Pizza
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Listen, I don't care how diet-adhering you are; you have to experience fat juicy pizza cravings. For me, it happens often, which is why I decided to opt for trying out this Eggplant Pizza as a substitute and did not regret it. The eggplant's naturally mild flavor pairs beautifully with a variety of toppings, allowing you to customize your pizza to your liking. From classic combinations like tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni to more adventurous options like pesto, feta, and roasted vegetables, the possibilities are endless.
Eggplant Lasagna
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Try out this wholesome twist on traditional lasagna. It's quite simple to make, and you can even freeze it. Bonus tip; be sure to buy a large eggplant, as this allows for the slices to be wide and long to mimic the size of lasagna sheets.
Almond Chicken, Chickpea and Eggplant Curry
Image via Half Baked Harvest
The combination of spices adds a rich and aromatic touch that is beautifully complemented by the creamy almond sauce. The addition of coconut milk adds a subtle sweetness and luxurious creaminess to the dish. The chicken, however, is completely optional, and if you are vegetarian or vegan, just simply leave it out.
Eggplant Kebab
Image via Give Recipe
Most often, eggplant dishes are made with mozzarella or Parmesan, while this recipe incorporates meatballs which makes it extra special. I find it perfect for adding a touch of excitement to outdoor gatherings.
Eggplant Unagi Nigiri
Image via The Edgy Veg
I know what you're thinking - no way am I going through the trouble of making sushi. But hear me out; it's Vegan Unagi Nigiri which means not only was no fish harmed, but you can prepare it in under 30 minutes. Itadakimasu!
Turkish Roasted Eggplant Salad
Image via Give Recipe
Roast tender eggplants and combine them with a medley of fresh herbs, tangy lemon juice, and aromatic spices. This salad becomes a delightful blend of textures and flavors that will transport you to the sunny Mediterranean shores. It is a great side dish or a healthy lunch on its own.
Italian Eggplant Sandwich: Vegan Recipe
Image via The Edgy Veg
If we are talking about easy meals, it can't get much easier than a sandwich. Before you start judging like my grandma at the mention of a sandwich, prepare to be amazed by its depth of flavors. The combination of herbs, such as basil and oregano, adds a fresh and vibrant touch that perfectly complements the rich tomato sauce and savory eggplant.
Roasted Eggplant and Garlic Soup
Image via This Wife Cooks
Roasted Eggplant and Garlic Soup do require a bit more time to make; however, if we are talking about eggplant dishes, I simply couldn't pass up on sharing this recipe. When roasting tender eggplants and garlic to perfection and blending them with spices and creamy coconut milk, I feel comforted and warm even on a rainy day.
Roasted Eggplant Dip
Image via Culinary Hill
Here is a bonus recipe for making a perfect eggplant dip! Roast tender eggplants and add flavorful herbs and spices. It can be enjoyed with crispy pita chips, fresh vegetables, or spread onto your favorite bread.
Header image by Half Baked Harvest