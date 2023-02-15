17 Mediterranean Recipes That Will Make You Feel Like You're On Vacation
When we think of the Mediterranean, we're immediately transported to vacation. A warm sun, a clear, blue ocean, and plenty of olives to snack on while we make our way through our newest beach read. Aside from the health benefits of Mediterranean diet recipes(a Mediterranean diet can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 70 percent) the food is just good. Trust us, you haven't lived until you've tried a gyro!!
Fresh ingredients like feta cheese, tomatoes, and red onions taste the way that summer feels, and even though Mediterranean recipes have a lot of the same comfort food elements of our other favorite cuisines, they leave us feeling a lot less weighed down. It's a lot easier than you might expect to make your own versions of these delicious dishes, and these 17 tutorials prove it! From dips to entrées to desserts, say hello to your new February meal plan.
Roasted Chickpea Gyros
After telling you that gyros were a must-try, we had to start this list off right. Instead of chicken or lamb and beef, these gyros get a vegetarian remake with chickpeas. (via Live Eat Learn)
Pastitsio
Don't worry: you can create a Mediterranean menu and still indulge in your favorite pasta (thank goodness). This warming dish is perfect for cold evenings and features a yummy béchamel sauce. (via Brit + Co)
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken and Potatoes
Give a go-to meal like chicken and potatoes a Greek spin when you add a combo of tomatoes, lemon juice, feta, and red onions. The fam won't be able to get enough of this one. (via Culinary Hill)
Fattoush Greek Salad Recipe
This traditional bread salad originates in Northern Lebanon, and the word "fattoush" comes from an Arabic word that means break into crumbs. So the more pita chips, the better ;). (via Brit + Co)
Avocado Pasta
A hot day might be too warm for your standard spaghetti or lasagna. Enter: this avocado pasta recipe that can be served chilled. Summer dinners will never be the same. (via Brit + Co)
Hot Pink Beet Hummus Recipe
There aren't many snacks that we like as much as veggies and hummus, and this recipes gives the dip a punchy, colorful remake. Plus beets help fight inflammation and can improve your digestion, making it a win-win. (via Brit + Co)
Mediterranean Couscous Salad
Couscous is a dish that's traditionally from North Africa. While it's somewhat comparable to rice or orzo, it's got more vitamins and minerals than white rice. This recipe tastes amazing with feta and sun dried tomatoes. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Stuffed Mushroom Recipe
You can make all kinds of stuffed mushrooms: sausage and cheese, spinach and artichoke, or these veggie and feta-filled bites. (via Brit + Co)
Eggplant Moussaka
The cool thing about this moussaka is that it can be eaten cold, room temperature, or warm, and it tastes good every time. It's also delicious as a side or an entrée, making it one of the most versatile meals you'll ever make. (via Brit + Co)
Baked Falafel Recipe
If you've never tried falafel before, it's a filling and flavorful mix of chickpeas, herbs, and spices. It's a little bit spicy, a little bit savory, and very yummy when paired with tzatziki sauce. (via Brit + Co)
Easy Greek Style Lamb Meatballs
These meatballs will make for a great finger food at your next get together, or a delicious lunch that you can take to work. They don't taste like your average Italian meatballs either — these bites are filled with cumin, oregano, and plenty of feta. (via Barley & Sage)
Green Shakshuka
Shakshuka usually features eggs poached in a tomato sauce, but this green take on the Mediterranean recipe includes kale, spinach, and tomatillos. (Brit + Co)
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Paired with creamy burrata and a sweet and tart lemon vinaigrette, these smoky peppers will become your new go-to snack. Eat them on toasted bread, or right out of the skillet. (via Brit + Co)
Insanely Easy Vegan Baklava
With maple syrup, cinnamon, and walnuts, this dessert will satisfy anyone (vegans included!) with a sweet tooth. (via Brit + Co)
Tzatziki
As Florence Pugh once said, tzatziki goes with everything. Put this dip on gyros, veggies, French fries, chicken. You really can't go wrong. (via Salt & Lavender)
Chickpea and Lentil Soup Recipe
This creamy soup has flavors of tomato, garlic, and chili pepper, and a drizzle of cream rounds out the spicy edge perfectly (via Brit + Co)
Lebanese Rice Pudding
You can't forget dessert! Rice pudding is a creamy mixture of rice and milk, and this recipe also features rosewater, orange blossom water, and pistachios. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it. (via Brit + Co)
Follow us on Pinterest for more Mediterranean recipes and delicious food.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!