20 Easy Vegetable Recipes Everyone Should Add To Their Weekly Rotation
Summer is all about backyard barbecues, but it doesn't mean you want your meals to be meat-centric. We get it, so we're sharing easy vegetable recipes that are full of simple yet delicious ingredients. From colorful and healthy appetizers to inspiring one-pot dinners, we've got you covered with a variety of recipes that are painless to make. We've even included a grab-and-go veggie wrap recipe you don't want to miss! Whether you're a seasoned chef or a beginner in the kitchen, these recipes will inspire you to create mouthwatering, plant-baseddishes that will please your taste buds and nourish your body simultaneously.
Vegetable Pot Pie
Image via Culinary Hill
Packed with a mixture of colorful vegetables, tender chunks of protein, and a rich, savory sauce, this recipe is a culinary masterpiece that brings warmth and nourishment. The golden, flaky crust adds a delightful crunch, while the flavorful filling bursts with the goodness of wholesome ingredients. (via Culinary Hill)
Vegetable Summer Soup Recipe
Image via Veggie Society
Prepare to be delighted by the refreshing flavors of this vegetable summer soup recipe. It's a bowl of pure freshness, full of color that will invigorate your taste buds. Each spoonful is a delightful journey through the essence of summer. (via Veggie Society)
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Image via The Girl On Bloor
Elevate your culinary repertoire with this irresistible recipe that takes mushrooms to a new level. It's full of tasty mushrooms and a delightful blend of herbs and spices. Whether as an appetizer or a main course, these stuffed portobello mushrooms will impress and leave you craving more. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Vegetable GaletteSpring Vegetable Galette
Image via Brit + Co.
With its free-form shape and rustic appeal, the galette is as visually stunning as it is delicious. Whether you make a sweet or savory version, this versatile recipe is perfect for any occasion and will impress your eyes and taste buds, bringing a touch of elegance and simplicity to your table. (via Brit + Co.)
Spring Pea Risotto
Image via Barley And Sage
Experience the vibrant flavors of spring with a delicious spring pea risotto that celebrates the season's bounty. This recipe showcases the sweetness of fresh peas combined with creamy arborio rice, resulting in a comforting and refreshing dish. With its vibrant green color and luxurious texture, this spring pea risotto is a delightful feast for the senses. (via Barley And Sage)
Ultimate Veggie Wrap
Image via Culinary Hill
This is the ultimate veggie wrap, a nutritious and satisfying meal that celebrates the beauty of vegetables. Packed with colorful veggies, crisp lettuce, and tangy hummus, this wrap offers a burst of flavor with every bite. Perfect for a quick lunch or a light dinner. (via Culinary Hill)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Image via A Spicy Perspective
There's nothing better than flavorful, crunchy roasted brussels sprouts. Whether as a side dish or a tasty snack, these crispy brussels sprouts will impress your palate. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Veggie Omelet
Image via Feel Good Foodie
Packed with flavor and a kick of heat, this omelet is filled with vibrant vegetables and seasoned with zesty jalapenos and garlic. The tantalizing heat of the jalapenos pairs perfectly with this blend of veggies. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegetable Rice Pilaf Recipe
Image via Veggie Society
This vegetable rice pilaf is a versatile dish that can be enjoyed as a standalone meal or a delicious side dish to complement any main course. Bursting with colorful vegetables and aromatic spices, this pilaf celebrates flavors and textures by combining fluffy rice, tender vegetables, and fragrant herbs creates a satisfying and wholesome meal. (via Veggie Society)
Skillet Lasagna With Spinach And Mushrooms
Image via Pink Owl Kitchen
Layers of rich tomato sauce, hearty pasta, and a delectable blend of vegetables create a mouth-watering symphony of flavors. The skillet cooking method adds a delightful rustic charm to this classic Italian dish. With every forkful, you'll savor the combination of tender spinach, savory mushrooms, and indulgent cheese. This skillet lasagna is a satisfying one-pan wonder that will become a favorite in your kitchen. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Baked Zucchini and Tomatoes
Image via This Wife Cooks
Relish in the taste of summer with this delightful baked zucchini and tomatoes dish. Vibrant zucchini and juicy tomatoes are baked to perfection, releasing their natural flavors, further complemented by aromatic herbs and a sprinkle of cheese — talk about depth and indulgence! This is one of our favorite easy vegetable recipes because it's a simple, yet enjoyable way to showcase the beauty and deliciousness of seasonal produce. (via This Wife Cooks)
Kale Stir Fry With Mushroom And Red Onion
Image via Gastroplant
Experience a burst of flavor with this kale stir-fry with mushroom and red onion recipe. The vibrant colors of kale and sautéed mushrooms create a visually appealing dish that is as delicious as it looks. The stir-fry technique ensures a quick and easy preparation, making it a perfect choice for a healthy and quick meal. (via Gastroplant)
Mini Vegetable Lasagna Cups
Image via The Girl On Bloor
These super easy mini vegetable lasagna cups are a bite-sized deligh! Baked to perfection, the mini lasagna cups are a fun and convenient way to enjoy a classic Italian dish, and the individual portions make them perfect for gatherings or a quick and delicious weeknight meal. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Whole Roasted Cauliflower
Image via The Edgy Veg
This show-stopping dish features a whole cauliflower roasted perfectly and slathered in a mouth-watering homemade BBQ sauce. The result is a smoky and incredibly flavorful cauliflower that will impress vegans and non-vegans alike. With its crispy exterior and juicy interior, this dish is a delicious alternative to traditional BBQ fare. Fire up your taste buds and enjoy this plant-based masterpiece. (via The Edgy Veg)
Grilled Vegetable Burrata Sandwich with Lemon Thyme Honey Mustard
Image via Half Baked Harvest
The vegetables' crispness to the buratta's creamy richness in this sandwich are everything. It's satisfying and scrumptious and already on my menu for lunch tomorrow. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Eggplant Parmigiana
Image via Most Hungry
Layers of delicate eggplant, rich tomato sauce, and gooey mozzarella cheese create a comforting and hearty dish. The brittle golden crust of the eggplant is my favorite part, TBH. (via Most Hungry)
Belizean Garnachas
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Transport yourself to Belize with these garnachas salbutes. Crispy tortillas topped with savory ground beef, refried beans, and a mixture of fresh toppings create a delightful explosion of flavors in every bite. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Stuffed Anaheim Peppers
Image via This Wife Cooks
Combining the smoky peppers and the hearty filling makes for a delightful and comforting meal. With just the right amount of spice, these stuffed peppers will surely be a delicious addition to your dinner table. (via This Wife Cooks)
Smoky Mayo Pasta Salad with Crisp Vegetables
Image via No Eggs Or Ham
"Smoky" and "mayo" aren't two words we usually see together, but we're so glad we do now. This simple yet flavorful dish combines al dente pasta with a smoky mayo dressing, creating a creamy and tangy sensation. The fresh veggies and herbs are the cherry on top of this tasty pasta! (via No Eggs or Ham)
Vegan Breakfast Tacos
Image via Gastroplant
Start your day right with these vegan breakfast tacos bursting with flavor and wholesome goodness. Combining delectable tofu scramble, crisp vegetables, and flavorful salsa wrapped in a warm tortilla will elate your taste buds and make your tummy happy. (via Gastroplant)
Header image via Most Hungry