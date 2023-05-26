Get Your Crunch On With The Only Taco Salad Recipe You'll Ever Need
Tacos, in any form, are truly bomb...but there's something special about taco salad that keeps us coming back. Taco salad packs fresher, crunchier ingredients into every bite, never approaching bland territory with a unique blend of seasonings and spices. Sure, traditional tacos are easy to transport and hold, but just wait until everything you've stuffed into that weak corn tortilla falls out, making a mess all over you.
Yeah, we'll pass on that, and instead take delight in a big bowl of taco salad – after all, many recipes like this one still retain all the flavor notes you love about tacos. This recipe from The Girl On Bloor is painfully easy, only calling for around 20 minutes of your time, simple ingredients, and a huge appetite. Scroll for the best meal you'll have this week!
Ingredients for Taco Salad
- 1 tbsp olive oil, divided
- 1/2 each red, green and yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 1 lb extra-lean ground beef
- 2 tbsp taco seasoning
- 1 head romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 can black beans, drained
- 1 cup frozen corn, defrosted
- 1 field tomato, diced and deseeded
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/3 cup cilantro, finely chopped
- 20 Cool Ranch Doritos
- 1/2 cup taco sauce
How to Make Taco Salad
Image via The Girl On Bloor
- In a large frying pan, heat 1 tbsp olive oil over high heat. Add bell peppers and red onion, sauteeing for 2-3 min.
- Remove veggies from heat and set aside. Lower heat to med-high. Add ground beef, breaking up with a spoon. Add ingredients under the taco seasoning heading, then cook for another 10-12 min until beef is fully cooked.
- Add lettuce to four bowls, followed by sauteed peppers and onions, ground beef, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, cheese and cilantro. Add 5-10 Doritos to each bowl.
- Drizzle each salad with taco sauce and enjoy!
Recipe and photography by The Girl On Bloor.
Sign up for our newsletter for more easy, healthy recipe ideas delivered to your inbox.