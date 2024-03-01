15 Perfectly Comforting Pot Roast Recipes To Whip Up
Aleena Malik is a freelance writer specializing in entertainment and pop culture stories, shopping and style trend reporting, and food and recipe hacks. Aleena has written for publications like Brit + Co, Screen Rant and We Got This Covered and has worked for The Walt Disney Company and Estee Lauder. She is an avid reader, a passionate consumer of entertainment, and a total coffee connoisseur.
Crockpot Chipotle Pot Roast Tacos
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
Switch things up this Taco Tuesday with these fun pot roast tacos! The spicy verde sauce and tangy jalapeño yogurt go unbelievably well with the pot roast. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Cider Braised Pot Roast with Crispy Sage Butter Potatoes
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
This cider-braised pot roast is slow-cooked to perfection with caramelized onions, shallots, apple butter, wine, and thyme. Basically, it's the best comfort meal ever. (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Slow Cooked Pot Roast With Gravy
Image via Vikalinka
This recipe is everything you'd want a pot roast to be. The beef is beautifully slathered in the most satisfying of sauces, and it doesn't take long to whip up. (via Vikalinka)
Slow Cooker Mississippi Pot Roast
Image via Averie Cooks
This slow cooker Mississippi pot roast hits the spot every time. It uses just five main ingredients and is so tender and juicy! (via Averie Cooks)
Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Image via Completely Delicious
If your slow cooker wasn't already your best friend, this recipe is going to change that! It's so easy to make, and you can do all the hard work in the morning — making dinnertime super simple. (via Completely Delicious)
Guinness Pot Roast with Browned Butter Mashed Potatoes
Image via Whole and Heavenly Oven
Okay, just trust me and try this recipe ASAP! It's perfectly savory, with amazingly tender beef and richly flavored veggies. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Balsamic Pot Roast with Caramelized Onions + Potatoes
Image via Whole and Heavenly Oven
This balsamic pot roast is seriously a party for your tastebuds. It's super flavorful and is one of the easiest weeknight meals to whip up! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Instant Pot Pot Roast
Image via Bowl of Delicious
Who knew an Instant Pot would work so well for pot roast? This recipe results in a beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth pot roast that you'll instantly want in your dinner rotation. (via Bowl of Delicious)
Italian-Style Pot Roast with Root Vegetables
Image via Whole and Heavenly Oven
If you haven't tried Italian-style pot roast yet, buckle up! It's so cozy tasting but is also surprisingly healthy. (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Beef Pot Roast
Image via A Spicy Perspective
Tender, juicy, and bursting with flavor; this recipe checks all the boxes! It can be made in the oven or slow cooker and pairs so nicely with mixed vegetables or potatoes. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Crock Pot Chuck Roast
Image via A Spicy Perspective
This beef chuck roast is slowly cooked in a rich and savory broth. The result is a tender and delicious pot roast that comes together with minimal effort! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Beef Bourguignon
Image via Culinary Hill
Beef bourguignon is like pot roast's sophisticated older sister! It's a rustic French version of the classic dish but is equally as comforting. (via Culinary Hill)
Guinness Stew
Image via Culinary Hill
If you're looking for something a little heartier than your normal pot roast, I have to suggest whipping up some Guinness Stew. It has tender chunks of pot roast and can be poured over mashed potatoes for a warm and comforting meal. (via Culinary Hill)
Cranberry Pot Roast
Image via Half-Baked Harvest
You may not have thought to combine cranberries and pot roast. Once you've tried it, though, you'll never want to go back! (via Half-Baked Harvest)
Sunday Pot Roast
Image via Salt & Lavender
Don't be fooled by the name, this pot roast is perfect any day of the week. It's so juicy and is made with incredibly delicious carrots and potatoes! (via Salt & Lavender)
