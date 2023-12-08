25 Easy + Delicious Christmas Brunch Ideas For The Merriest Morning
One of the best things about the holiday season is that no matter where you go, there is delicious food everywhere. Bite-sized appetizersare being passed around at every holiday bash, cookie exchanges are taking place at the office and, where there’s a weekend, there’s a potluck. With all that in mind, Christmas morning should be no exception to the yumminess. Whether you’re kicking your feet up for the day or have to bustle around to visit loved ones, sitting down with the fam for a Christmas brunch is the perfect way to get things started. We’ve got some nom-worthy Christmas breakfast recipes that will make your tummy rumble!
Eggnog French Toast
If you're never had French toast like this before – packed with caramelized orange bits and toffee sauce – then your Christmas brunch guests certainly haven't, either. Impress them by making this delicious toast! (via Brit + Co.)
Zucchini Bread
Chocolate is one undeniable holiday treat. Bake it into this health-ified zucchini loaf to serve as a shareable Christmas brunch starter! (via Brit + Co.)
White Chocolate Pumpkin Mousse
These sweet, flavorful little cups are packed with pumpkin-y mousse. If you plan on serving a savory dish for Christmas brunch, this pick will work perfectly as a sweet treat at the end. (via Brit + Co.)
Blueberry Muffins
Muffins are such an easy and sharable snack, and they'll mean so much more for serving your merry feast when you bake them with love. This recipe is super easy to follow, and even uses brown butter for nuanced, fancy flavoring. (via Brit + Co.)
Skillet Sweet Potato and Kale Hash
Nothing delivers at Christmas brunch quite like a skillet full of hearty and savory goodness. This satisfying 30-minute hash is packed with sweet and garlicky flavors, then topped off with silky runny eggs. (via Jar of Lemons)
Waffle Board
Screw making individual dishes for everyone! Make this sweet waffle board instead. By laying out all the necessities for topping and drowning their dishes in syrup, you're doing your brunch guests (and your afterparty clean-up) a major service. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Spiced Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
These luscious pancakes are laced with nutmeg, cinnamon and real pumpkin puree, making them a perfect contender for Christmas morning nosh. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Grain-Free Biscuits and Gravy
If you thought it impossible to give this southern special a healthy makeover, we’ve got good news. Grain-free biscuits sit atop a lightened-up sausage gravy in this brunch classic. So go ahead, spoon some extra gravy onto your plate. (via Simple Roots Wellness)
Breakfast Stuffed Peppers
If you know you’re in for a hectic Christmas morning, these make-ahead stuffed peppers are exactly what you need. These crowd-pleasers are packed with a sausage and sweet potato hash, then topped with an egg and baked to perfection. (via Fit Foodie Finds)
Blackberry Sage Breakfast Sausage
When you cook this sausage in a mix of blackberry and sage, it soaks up the flavors to deliver something truly unique. (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Sweet Potato Pie Dutch Baby
This perfectly light and airy Dutch baby will surely have your family swooning at Christmas brunch. With a base that tastes just like sweet potato pie, this bad boy offers up all of those wintery warm spices you're craving. (viaHalf Baked Harvest)
Cranberry Orange Muffins
If you’re looking to impress your fam with some major wow factor, these muffins are out of this world and made with seasonal ingredients. Feast with your eyes, and dig in. (via Calico and Twine)
Vegan Sausage Pinwheels
These swirls have just enough flair to fit into the Christmas brunch fun! This recipe shows you how to make them fully vegan, but you could totally make some ingredient swaps to suit your preferences. (via This Wife Cooks)
Broccoli and Cheese Quiche
No matter what the occasion, quiche is always a winner at Christmas brunch. It’s pretty much impossible to pass on a soft and spongy flavor bomb made of eggs and cheese. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Eggnog French Toast with Orange Butter
As far as seasonal flavors go, nothing screams Christmas louder than eggnog. This festive French toast is slathered with a two-step honey orange butter, then drizzled with maple syrup to create a sweet stack that will blow your mind. (via Chef de Home)
Gluten-Free Breakfast Enchiladas
Wake your family up with these fluffy and spicy gluten-free enchiladas. They’re smothered with an ooey-gooey buttermilk cheese sauce, baked to perfection, and garnished with crumbled bacon and fresh veggies because, you know, balance. (via Bless Her Heart Y’all)
Spiralized Breakfast Casserole
Tasty casseroles don’t have to be bad for you — and this one is proof. Put your spiralizer to use with this hearty and delish brunch option. It’s jammed with wholesome ingredients and falls into the Paleo, GF, low-carb, and low-cal categories. (via Skinny Fitalicious)
Overnight French Toast
If you think French toast is the way to go this Christmas, make it easy on yourself with this glorious breakfast bake. Panettone brings a classic Italian flare to simple French toast that will fill bellies and warm the soul. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Huevos Rancheros
Christmas morning can be pretty hectic. Having a Christmas brunch option that is fuss-free yet substantial is key, and this huevos rancheros dish is the perfect solution. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Crepes
These holiday-inspired cinnamon rolls are a thing of beauty. The zesty and peppery filling brings a unique spin to this sweet treat, with a brightly flavored orange glaze that will tickle your tastebuds. (via Culinary Hill)
Gluten-Free French Bread Ham Breakfast Strata
This convenient and mouth-watering strata will become the only option during the holidays. With layers of your fave breakfast staples, this casserole can be made ahead to ease any Christmas brunch-related stress. (via Cotter Crunch)
Chorizo Butternut Pizza Hash with Baked Eggs
A healthy brunch bake that tastes like pizza — what’s not to love? This swoon-worthy blend will have everyone begging for seconds. Ready in just 20 minutes, it’s Paleo and Whole30 friendly, too. (via Paleo Running Momma)
Carmelized Mushroom Puff Pastry Tarts
Make this easy, savory treat for Christmas brunch. It's layered with puff pastry, gruyere cheese, caramelized mushrooms, and onions, and is done in about 30 minutes! (via Barley & Sage)
Brunch Egg Sandwich
Brunch Egg Sandwich
This egg sandwich recipe with prosciutto is a crowd-pleaser and super easy. Make it in just 15 minutes! (Salt & Lavender)
Easy and Healthy Egg Cups
These gluten-free cups are easy to make, kid-friendly, and perfect for a Christmas crowd. (via Rachel Mansfield)
For more crave-worthy holiday brunch ideas, follow us on Pinterest and sign up for our newsletter!
This post has been updated from a previous version published in 2016 with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
Lead image via Half Baked Harvest.