Here's An Eggnog Recipe You'll Actually Love
Eggnog is a classic during the holiday season, but truth be told, I don’t usually like it and I know I’m not alone! The thought of raw eggs doesn’t sound too appetizing to me, which is why I created this amazing, rich eggnog recipe that tastes like crème anglaise. I discovered that by cooking the eggs, it creates a creamy mixture that blends into this amazing texture and tastes like a holiday dessert in a cocktail. So this year, try something different – I promise your guests will LOVE this drink, an exclusive recipe from my book Every Day Celebrations from Scratch, as part of a holiday dessert spread or a nightcap after a dinner party.
Photo by Leslie Grow
In creating this new method, I discovered a few helpful tips that will ensure you get the perfect texture and consistency for your eggnog. Stirring constantly is very important to prevent the milk from scorching and the eggs from scrambling. Before serving, blending the recipe is the final touch that makes this recipe so creamy and frothy – if you do not have a large blender on hand, an immersion blender works as well too!
Because this wouldn’t be a cocktail without the rum (or bourbon), you can always play with the proportions to your liking – start with a half cup of rum and then add more until you achieve the taste you like. You can also serve the alcohol on the side so guests can add as much as they like. And, if you’re serving this in a punch bowl at your next party, either fold the fresh whipped cream into the mixture for a traditional look or keep it separate and use it as a topping made to order. This would be an adorable station set up for guests to customize their ‘nog!
Photo by Bree McCool
Finally, I like to add these elegant sugared rosemary sprigs as a garnish – nothing elevates a cocktail like an elegant garnish, and these couldn’t be easier to make. You could also create a similar garnish using cranberries using the same method. Not only do they bring a bright, aromatic element to the cocktail, they bring an instant holiday look to any cocktail this season.
So for all you skeptics out there, I encourage you to give this recipe a try – it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser at your next holiday gathering or maybe just a cozy night in with friends and family. Cheers to good cheer and this festive season!
Ingredients:
- 12 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 4 cups whole milk
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream, room temperature
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Spiced rum, to taste (bourbon works too)
- Toppings 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- Fresh nutmeg
- Fresh orange zest
Directions:
- Whisk the eggs and sugar in a bowl until thoroughly combined.
- Pour the milk into a saucepan and stir in the nutmeg, cinnamon, and salt.
- Whisk the egg mixture into the milk mixture.
- Heat the mixture over medium heat while stirring constantly.
- Use a candy thermometer to monitor the mixture’s temperature. When it reaches 165 degrees, remove the pot from the heat and whisk in the heavy whipping cream and vanilla extract.
- Cool slightly before tasting and add more sugar or spices as desired. Once cooled, pour the mixture into a covered container and refrigerate overnight or until thoroughly chilled.
- Before serving, blend the mixture for a few seconds until frothy and light. Add the rum (if desired).
- Make the whipped topping: In a chilled, medium bowl beat the heavy whipping cream with a hand mixer until soft peaks form.
- Top each cup with whipped topping, nutmeg, and orange zest, and serve.
How To Make The Sugared Rosemary Sprigs
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- 8 to 10 fresh rosemary sprigs
- 1 heaping cup granulated, cane, or sparkling sugar for coating
Directions:
- Place the sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium- high heat. Stir until the sugar dissolves and the mixture begins to boil.
- Remove from heat.
- Add the rosemary sprigs and steep for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Using a slotted spoon, remove the rosemary from the saucepan and place it on a baking rack or parchment paper for about 10 minutes.
- Place 1 heaping cup of granulated, cane, or sparkling sugar in a small bowl. Add a rosemary sprig, using your fingers or a small spoon to gently roll it in the sugar to coat completely. Place the sprig on a clean baking rack to dry.
- Repeat with the remaining rosemary sprigs. Allow the sprigs to dry at room temperature for one hour.
Recipe by Maria Provenzano. Craving more seasonal inspiration? Snag her book, Everyday Celebrations From Scratch, for more delicious recipes, and check out favorites like her Homemade Peppermint Marshmallows, DIY Hot Cocoa Bombs, and Cookie Cutter Whipped Cream Melts.
Featured photo by Leslie Grow.
Hi, I’m Maria Provenzano and I’m a lover of all things crafty and am obsessed with cooking and feeding those around me. As a cookbook author and DIY expert (GAC, Hallmark’s Home & Family show) , my creativity was sparked at a young age by the most imaginative, organized, detail-oriented person I know…my mom. I grew up a “maker” creating EVERYTHING from scratch. My hope is to inspire others to be hands-on in your life and that’s what From Scratch is about…helping you be present in the everyday moments and giving you the inspiration and tools to create something that is unique to you. When I’m not crafting, you can find me in Los Angeles with my husband and two beautiful (and crazy) boys, with my gal pals, doing yoga or drinking coffee. Fair warning — 99.9% of the time I am covered in flour, paint, or glitter! Follow along this incredibly fun journey as we create something wonderful together.