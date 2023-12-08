60 Christmas Breakfast Ideas (With Recipes!) For A Festive Morning
If you’re anything like us, you awake on Christmas morning with an extra spring in your step, ready to see what goodies under the tree bare your name (and because you must watch A Christmas Story for the 500th time). You ignore the after-effects of your Christmas Eve cookiesbinge and the one-too-many cocktails because, well, it’s Christmas. But just in case you need a little extra present-opening gusto, we’ve rounded up some iconic Christmas breakfast ideas so decadent and delicious, Santa is going to wish he delivered your gifts on Christmas morning.
Eggnog French Toast
The key to mastering this eggnog-infused French toast for Christmas breakfast is using thick-cut brioche bread. Each slice eagerly soaks up the batter, creating a very succulent bite. Top everything off with caramelized oranges and a generous drizzle of toffee sauce for sweetness! (via Brit + Co.)
Bread Pudding
Even if bread pudding is reserved only for dessert, we'll still be eating it on Christmas morning. This recipe in particular yields a super sweet batch for the whole fam! (via Brit + Co.)
Cranberry Bliss Bars
No need to make a Starbucks run – this Christmas breakfast recipe is for about 8 servings, and each bar is even better with a hot cup of coffee. (via Brit + Co.)
Feta Fried Eggs
These fried eggs get their flavor from chili oil and feta cheese, but you can make them even more of a fit for Christmas breakfast by serving them with green avocado and red salsa! (via Brit + Co.)
Blood Orange Banana Smoothie
For the holidays, switch up the typical banana-berry combo with this citrusy smoothie, which is pink from blood orange juice and protein-rich from Greek yogurt. Add a garnish of rosemary for a little Christmas-y flavor. (via Brit + Co.)
Pumpkin Rolls
Even though PSL season is old news, it doesn't mean that pumpkin-infused foods aren't still delicious AF! These pumpkin rolls get baked in a handful of warm spices then drenched in icing for a sweet Christmas breakfast option. (via Brit + Co.)
Lemon Loaf
This recipe is another play on one of Starbucks' fan-favorite snacks, the Lemon Loaf. The tangy flavors will definitely help you wake up on the big day. (via Brit + Co.)
Rainbow Toast
You can try a trendybutter board or a spread of colorful toasts like green avocado and cucumber and raspberry and pomegranate for a colorful Christmas breakfast. (via Brit + Co.)
Vegan Butter Board
We love butter boards (after all, what's not to love?) but the mainstream butter board recipes you'll find on TikTok aren't usually vegan. Follow this plant-based Christmas breakfast recipe instead! (via Brit + Co.)
Gluten-Free Frittata
This light and fluffy frittata is packed with the classics and is sure to fill you up while also keeping you light on your feet this holiday season. (via Brit + Co.)
Baked French Toast
If you’re looking to host your friends and family forbrunch with minimal effort, consider this baked French toast. Throw it together in minutes, toss it in the oven, and use your extra free time to whip up a killer pitcher of Christmas cocktails. (via Brit + Co.)
Jacques Torres’ Famous Hot Chocolate
Chocolatier Jacques Torres' recipe for hot chocolate is a must-try. Serve these decadent drinks alongside one of his perfect chocolate chip cookies. It's sure to become a favorite of all ages. (via Brit + Co.)
Strawberry Pancake
Most of us have some experience of growing up with a favorite pancake recipe, and if fresh fruit is involved, this dish is all the better. The best fruit on pancakes? We're torn between bananas and strawberries. Here, you can have both. (via Brit + Co.)
Strawberry & Cream Croissant French Toast
We're pretty sure croissants are one of the best things France ever gave us. This take on the French pastry turns your go-to croissants into French toast — with plenty of strawberries, cream, and jam to boot. (via Brit + Co.)
4-Ingredient (Gluten-free) Zucchini Pancakes
These easy, savory, veg-based pancakes are healthy, celiac-friendly and delicious. (via Brit + Co.)
Crepes with Chocolate Hazelnut Spread and Banana
Hannah Sunderani's Two Spoons cookbooknot only has this French chocolate-hazelnut crepe recipe, but tons of other breakfasts you can whip up to feel like you're living the French girl dream. (via Brit + Co.)
Twice-Baked Sweet Potato Egg Boat
We love these baked egg boats for so many reasons. They are delicious, they reheat well, are easy to slice, and they’re just beautiful! But not too beautiful to eat – you’ll devour them. (via Brit + Co.)
Red Velvet Heart Waffles
Our red velvet brunch waffles also make for a sweet Christmas breakfast treat! If you have a Christmas-themed waffle maker, use that instead for the vibes. (via Brit + Co.)
Strawberry Fig Crepes
A skinny pancake topped with your favorite preserves and a sprinkling of confectioners sugar... need we say more? (via For the Love of the South)
Zucchini Bread Pancakes
Zucchini bread and pancakes are two of our most favorite things. Now, we can enjoy them together! ‘Nuff said. (via Smitten Kitchen)
Strawberry Lemon Crescent Ring
This pick may be classified as a dessert, but you can 1000% make this recipe for Christmas breakfast! It's reminiscent of strawberry lemonade, so it'll taste light and refreshing. (via Averie Cooks)
Blueberry Yogurt Multigrain Pancakes
Sure, there are loads of butter and full-fat yogurt in this recipe, but these pancakes are also multigrain – so they’re healthy, right?! (via Smitten Kitchen)
Multigrain Flax Waffles
These waffles just look like Christmas with their bright red pomegranate seeds and generous dollops of yogurt. (via Sprouted Kitchen)
Strawberry-Rhubarb Stuffed French Toast
Who doesn't love stuffed French toast? Once you taste the scrumptiousness of this recipe, you'll want to make it beyond Christmas breakfast for years to come. (via Completely Delicious)
Everything Cheesy Potato and Egg Breakfast Casserole
This make-ahead Christmas breakfast recipe is sprinkled with everything bagel spice and fresh herbs. Oh, what fun! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Potato, Egg and Bacon Breakfast Skillet
This delicious one-pan breakfast recipe features all the best breakfast foods – potatoes, eggs, bacon and onions. (via Cozy Cravings)
Slow Cooker Make-Ahead Sausage and Mushroom Scrambled Eggs
We’re all for stick-to-the-ribs oatmeal and can’t wait to try this rich, eggy alternative. (via Betty Crocker)
Goat Cheese & Leek Quiche
Try serving up a warm quiche for the best Christmas breakfast that'll suit a morning crowd. (via Live Eat Learn)
Fluffy Glazed Vegan Pumpkin Donuts
Made with tons of homemade pumpkin spice and a dreamy cinnamon glaze, these vegan baked donuts are a gift for the tastebuds! (via Munching with Mariyah)
Easy and Healthy Egg Cups
So easy for kids and adults to eat, these healthy egg cups are a versatile and gluten-free Christmas breakfast offering. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Basic Quiche
Few breakfasts are as hearty and delicious as a cheesy quiche. Add some spinach and onion, and you’ve got a five-star Christmas breakfast. (via Real Simple)
Multigrain Maple Mini Muffins
There’s something about bite-size holiday treats that we just love. And when it comes to these hearty (yet sweet) mini muffins, we just can’t get enough. (via Sprouted Kitchen)
Homemade Bagels
You can make these sourdough bagels now, and freeze them until you're ready to eat on Christmas morning. Play with some seasonal toppings, like pumpkin spice or cinnamon. (via Calico & Twine)
Whole-Grain Blueberry Muffins
These aren’t your typical blueberry muffins. Packed with whole grain flour, rolled oats, and flaxseed, they’ll keep you full all morning long. (via Real Simple)
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
These easy vegan cinnamon rolls are sweet, fluffy, and totally plant-based. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Homemade Breakfast Sausage
You can make these meaty bites ahead of time and freeze them for Christmas morning. This recipe adds a little maple syrup for a hint of sweetness. (via The Endless Meal)
Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
Pumpkin and cinnamon are two flavors synonymous with the colder months. Whip up a batch of these confections and let yourself indulge a little! (via Smitten Kitchen)
Creamy Southern Cheese Grits
A good-old southern Christmas breakfast almost always includes cheese grits. They're easy to make and are a satisfying way to fill everyone's bellies. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Biscuits & Gravy
Flaky buttermilk biscuits topped with creamy sausage gravy is the ultimate Christmas comfort food. (via Culinary Hill)
Cranberry Pecan Baked Oatmeal
With a combo of fresh cranberries, pecans, and maple syrup, this warm dish tastes exactly like the holidays. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Lavender Oatmeal Squares
While these may not be enough food to serve as a main course on Christmas morning, they’ll be perfect to munch on as you sip your coffee by the Christmas tree. (via Tartelette Blog)
Simple Breakfast Casserole
This hash brown casserole has fluffy eggs, bell peppers, tender sausage, and of course loads of cheese – yum! (via Salt & Lavender)
Banana Granola
Making granola from scratch isn’t as difficult as it sounds, thanks to this recipe. Stir in your favorite Greek yogurt and top with extra fruit for a filling meal. (via Green Kitchen Stories)
Banana Nut Bread
You could bake this ahead of time to minimize your to-dos on Christmas morning, or opt to eat straight from the oven with a smear of going-to-melt butter. (via For the Love of the South)
The Ultimate Sticky Buns
If they’re branded as "The Ultimate," they must be good. Embrace some Southern tradition with this uber-decadent stinky bun dish! (via Bon Appetit)
Christmas Granola
Because no Christmas breakfast would be complete without some eponymous granola! (via Green Kitchen Stories)
Pumpkin Banana Bread Bars
What do you get when you mix pumpkin, bananas and cinnamon? Yummy pumpkin banana bread bars, that's what. (via Kathryn's Kitchen)
Lemon Poppy Seed Bread
Is it bread, or is it cake? Whatever you decide, expect a tender, fluffy, and bright lemon bread that is sweet and delicious. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Eggnog Breakfast Bread Pudding
This make-ahead recipe is equal parts breakfast and dessert. The best part? You can make it the night before, so all you have to do ion Christmas morning is throw it in the oven. (via The Kitchn)
Jalapeño-Cheddar Scones
Spice up your Christmas breakfast with jalapeño cheddar scones! If you're feeling it, add a scoop of scrambled eggs to turn them into artisanal egg and cheese sandwiches — with a kick. (via Smitten Kitchen)
Croissants: Three Ways
Because one way would be boring. Add more flavor to a traditional croissant with blood oranges, spinach and feta filling, or ham and cheese. These make for an extra-fancy Christmas breakfast platter. (via Adventures in Cooking)
Spelt & Muesli Scones
These are hearty and healthy scones that you can pair with just about anything, be it a side of scrambled eggs or your favorite jam. (via Green Kitchen Stories)
Monkey Bread
This recipe is an absolute classic when it comes to Christmas breakfast. We've always had it in a bundt cake pan, but you can use any vessel you'd like. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Breakfast Burritos
Turn your Christmas breakfast into brunch with these hearty burritos complete with protein, dairy, and lots of veggies and herbs. (via Sprouted Kitchen)
Eggnog Custard Tart
This delicious and beautiful tart is made with a crunchy gingersnap cookie crust topped with boozy eggnog custard. Garnish it with homemade gingerbread cookies, sugared cranberries, and fresh rosemary for an indulgent Christmas breakfast or dessert. (via Barley & Sage)
Breakfast Panini
Paninis aren’t just reserved for lunchtime. Swap your deli meat for some eggs, and you’ve got a tastefully toasted breakfast fare. (via Sprouted Kitchen)
Tomato Tart
A puff pastry meets pizza that we will happily eat for breakfast any day. Prepare as is or top with scrambled egg whites for extra (and light) protein. (via Joy the Baker)
Spicy Chai Latte
Upgrade your morning cup o’ joe with a homemade chai latte. The spices alone — cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg — will put you in the Christmas spirit. (via Sprouted Kitchen)
Spiked Orange Hot Chocolate
Try making this spiked hot chocolate recipe for the adults while the kids are playing after Christmas breakfast. Everyone will be in good spirits when it's time to open presents. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Sugar Cookie Martini
Christmas breakfast won't be complete without this sugar cookie martini! Combine Bailey's Irish Cream with a little vanilla vodka and other yummy ingredients to make this delicious martini that rivals Christmas cookies. (via Mixop)
