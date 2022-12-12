19 Crazy Eggnog Recipes You Can Eat
Eggnog is one of those holiday season sips that is a hit or miss for people. You either love it or you hate it, and we haven't met very many people who fall in between! If you ask us, it's a great addition to setting up your holiday decor or binge watching your favorite holiday movies, and with all the spices, it just so happens to make the perfect seasonal coffee creamer.
Aside from drinking eggnog, like this Eggnog with Sugared Rosemary Sprigs, it's fun to think outside the box and turn a classic recipe into something totally new, like these eggnog recipes that you can eat for breakfast, dessert, or anytime during the day. These are great even for people who don't like eggnog since you can adjust the amount you add and sub the rest with your milk or cream of choice. Keep reading for the ultimate Hanukkah + New Year's + Christmas dessert inspo.
Eggnog Recipes You Can Eat
Peppermint Eggnog Jello Shots
Swap your usual boozy nog for jello shots that will make any party more fun. If the party in question is a family gathering with kids, just leave out the liquor. (via B+C)
Chocolate Eggnog Cupcakes
Chocolate is one flavor that is always in season, and with eggnog icing and some cinnamon, this is one flavor combo you won't want to miss out on. (via Kleinworth & Co)
Eggnog Cookies
These cookies are great on their own but we'd definitely recommend adding a drizzle of the eggnog glaze for some extra texture and flavor. Your taste buds will appreciate it. (via Preppy Kitchen)
Eggnog Scones
If you're a fan of BBC dramas like us, then scones and tea might be in your regular recipe routine. If you've never had a scone before, think of it like a cross between a cupcake and a dense American biscuit. They're delicious, and you can eat them in the morning or afternoon. (via Beyond The Chicken Coop)
Cranberry Eggnog Bread
We love how the taste of cranberries immediately puts us in the holiday spirit. This eggnog recipe is the perfect sweet breakfast for kids of all ages. (via Your Cup Of Cake)
Eggnog Waffles With Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Another option for a delicious holiday breakfast, this eggnog recipe transforms one of our favorite early morning treats into something that even Santa will want to try. (via Cook Nourish Bliss)
These Eggnog Recipes Are Easy + Delicious
Eggnog French Toast
We know that French toast is already a pretty sweet recipe, so if eggnog + maple syrup + powdered sugar is too much, you can leave off the powdered sugar. Or just leave the eggnog out of the batter and add it as a glaze instead. (via B+C)
Spiked Eggnog Frosting
This eggnog recipe makes the festive drink a year-round affair (thank goodness, what would we do if cakes were reserved for December?!). Red velvet, chocolate, vanilla — this frosting goes with them all. (via B+C)
Eggnog Pie
Who said pies had to be for Thanksgiving? If all your apple, pecan, and pumpkin pie leftovers have long since disappeared, make this eggnog recipe to get you to New Year's. (via A Beautiful Mess)
Salted Caramel Eggnog Brownies
If you want your dessert to have more than just eggnog flavoring, then this is the recipe you're looking for. Caramel and chocolate provide another sweet layer while the sprinkle of salt on top cuts the richness. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Easy Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls
We've tried cinnamon rolls of all kinds, but this eggnog recipe takes the cake. They're sweet, they're flavorful, *and* they’re fluffy. Green flags all around. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Eggnog Custard Tart
This dessert is a good option if you love the consistency of eggnog since it's super creamy. You can adjust the sugar levels depending on whether you have a killer sweet tooth or prefer more mellow desserts. (via Barley & Sage)
Upgrade Any Party With These Eggnog Recipes
Eggnog Mousse
Save the chocolate mousse for Valentine's Day, it's eggnog mousse time! Not only is the mousse itself a tasty treat that's great for any holiday party, but the gingerbread streusel adds a crunch that we didn't know we needed. (via Liv for Cake)
Eggnog Ice Cubes
This hack is a surefire way to make sure your iced coffee doesn't get watered down, and it'll add flavor and creaminess to your drink to boot. You can also do this with frozen fruit for lemonade in the summer, or coffee to make your morning cup of joe extra strong. (via Mama Likes To Cook)
Frozen Eggnog
Whether you're a fan of freezing cold desserts or you've always wanted to take this winter treat with you into summer, this eggnog recipe will keep you as cool as a cucumber. (via Briana Thomas)
Eggnog Donuts
We couldn't do a desserts roundup without including donuts! In addition to the eggnog glaze, we're head over heels for the sprinkles — they're perfect for all kinds of holiday parties through New Year's. Just change the colors to make them on-theme or keep them white and gold for a universal holiday flair. (via Stress Baking)
Eggnog Ice Cream
This 5-minute eggnog recipe is much easier to make than you might think, but it does taste as good as it looks. There's also a good chance you already have what you need in your kitchen. (via Foodie With Family)
Eggnog Oatmeal
Our favorite year-round oatmeal combo is cocoa powder + peanut butter + berries, but this eggnog oatmeal recipe is exactly what we need this December. You can still feel free to top with peanut butter ;). (via Our Balanced Bowl)
Eggnog Cake
A buttery bundt cake is exactly what your next get-together needs and adding eggnog frosting in a drizzle pattern (plus crushed nuts around the top) makes it look extra fancy. (via Carlsbad Cravings)
