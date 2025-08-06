This Glowy Drugstore Foundation Always Scores Me Major Compliments

You really can't pass up a makeup product that's affordable – and one that consistently earns you compliments, at that. And when wearing it makes you feel way more confident? Well, that really seals the deal. The e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter is my holy grail foundation slash complexion booster slash makeup product in one — especially since this year, it scored me compliments from the Bridgerton team before an interview! (That's a sentence I never thought I'd be able to type). This beauty product is truly too good to pass up.

Read on for my full review of the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter!

My Experience With e.l.f. Halo Glow Chloe Williams The e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter was on my wish list for a long time before I was finally able to snag a bottle. I love the applicator wand, and how I'm able to control exactly how much product goes on my face – rather than trying not to pump too much out onto a makeup sponge. It's so easy to apply, blendable, and offers an instant glow like I've never seen before. With a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and almost 10K positive reviews, Amazon customers definitely agree. I wound up grabbing shade 1 Fair, and it's a little too yellow for my complexion, even though it appeared on the cooler side. If you're fair skinned, I'd recommend buying a bottle that looks the slightest bit too cool (because apparently they're warmer on the skin), or buying two shades to mix!

Amazon While I love the look of this product, I do have to point out that it makes me break out if I use it too often, so I have to wear it sparingly. I've also cut back how much I use, and I keep it away from my T-zone, since that area is already oily on my skin. If you also have acne-prone skin, consider getting a primer for underneath the e.l.f. Halo Glow, or layer the complexion booster on top of another tried-and-true foundation so it's not in direct contact with your skin. This is all from my experience though, so your skin may react differently!

What is the point of e.l.f. Halo glow? e.l.f. Cosmetics The e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter provides a dose of sun-kissed, dewy glow to your makeup. Consider it like an Instagram filter in a bottle.

Can you use e.l.f. Halo glow by itself? e.l.f. Cosmetics You can use the e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter by itself, or you can layer it with other makeup products! It's truly a unicorn that works wonders, no matter where it goes in your routine.

What is the e.l.f. halo glow a dupe for? e.l.f. Cosmetics Fans have compared the e.l.f.'s Halo Glow products to other makeup brands like Rare Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury. The brand is a great alternative for a fraction of the cost – it's only $13 on Amazon right now!

