By now, we all know that e.l.f. has mastered the art of high-quality makeup products at drugstore prices. But as they grow their collections, which are truly the best of the best e.l.f. products out there? Our team of beauty-loving editors has a few in mind, especially after testing what e.l.f. has to offer. These 5 e.l.f. finds undoubtedly belong in your everyday rotation – plus, they’re all under $10!

Scroll on to discover our top 5 tried-and-true e.l.f. products!

Amazon 1. e.l.f. Power Grip Primer This gel-based primer does such an impressive job at hydrating your skin, all while still serving as a surface for your makeup to stick to.

Amazon The formula is fully clear, so it's friendly for all skin tones. Plus, it retains a slightly-sticky feel after applying it, allowing subsequent foundation, concealer, and powder to stay put all day long.

Jasmine Williams "It's really great for dry, oily, and combination skin which explains why my skin feels immediately hydrated after I use it," Brit + Co Staff Writer, Jasmine, writes in her review of the e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. "I usually purchase two at a time because I know it won't take long before I run out of this primer."

Amazon 2. e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer This $7 concealer boasts a satin finish that helps you achieve the most natural of natural makeup looks. It leans on the side of hydrating, which we always prefer.

Amazon Plus, it's shoppable in a whopping 23 different shades. The option to browse a wide shade range is just another thing we love about e.l.f.!

Chloe Williams Brit + Co Entertainment Editor, Chloe, has only good things to say about the e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer: "It's not too heavy but it still has good coverage," she said. "It's also the perfect balance for me between matte and super dewy, neither of which i'm a huge fan of so the middle ground is great. Super easy to blend."

Amazon 3. e.l.f. Wow Brow Gel While many brow gels simply add color, this $5 one also volumizes them. The wax-gel hybrid formula is infused with tiny fibers that just add that extra oomph you may be searching for. The packaging is also really seamless and easy to use, according to Brit + Co Affiliate Writer, Meredith. "I reach for this brow gel nearly everyday," she added. "My eyebrows are already pretty thick, but I find that it gives them a boost when I want that. When I'm not using a clear brow gel, I'm using this e.l.f. one in a brunette shade that's not too bold."

Amazon 4. e.l.f. No Budge Retractable Eyeliner With a convenient retractable design, this $5 eyeliner packs a punch with a very smooth, creamy, and ultra-pigmented formula.

Amazon Available in three shades, it's also smudge-proof and waterproof. Whether you wear it on your lash line or waterline, you'll be surprised by its staying power!

Jasmine Williams In fact, Brit + Co Staff Writer, Jasmine, awarded this pick as the best drugstore eyeliner in her review. It survived a single crying session, and she knew it'd be a fave ever since. "This eyeliner deserves its own spotlight," she writes.

Amazon 5. e.l.f. Glossy Lip Stain Okay, e.l.f. with the innovation! While most lip stains on the market these days are either draw-on markers or funky peel-off formulas, this $6 tube comes in gloss form, which makes it incredibly easy and intuitive to use. Thus, it brings shine and long-lasting color.

Amazon After drying down, this glossy lip stain leaves a very natural and hydrating wash of color. It's currently available in 7 shades on Amazon right now.

Meredith Holser After testing several viral lip stains, Brit + Co Affiliate Writer, Meredith, ruled this e.l.f. pick the absolute best one. "I wore the e.l.f. lip stain to a friends’ dinner party to test out if it was really long-wearing. After a couple rounds of cocktails and a big feast, there was still a good amount of color on my lips," she writes in her review. "What stood out to me the most is that the color that stayed was still as even as if I had just freshly applied it — just sans glossy finish."

