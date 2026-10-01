'Narcs' is your next coming-of-age movie obsession.

Okay so the plot details for Narcs are being kept pretty hidden for now, so we don't know much about the plot. But we do know that Mason Thames and Ella Bright are leading the cast, which tells me it will be a pretty classic coming-of-age story.

Based on the title, I'm hoping it follows in the footsteps of movies like Booksmart and Lady Bird. Maybe Ella and Mason will be studious teens who want to get revenge on the popular kids? Or maybe it will be a hilarious mixup and they accidentally narc on their peers.

Jordan & Justin Shipley, John Phillips, and Gene Stupnitsky all had hands on the script.