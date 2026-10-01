I'm already laughing.
Ella Bright & Mason Thames' Hilarious New Comedy 'Narcs' is About to Be Your New Obsession
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's everything we know about the new movie Narcs before it hits theaters.
'Narcs' is your next coming-of-age movie obsession.
Okay so the plot details for Narcs are being kept pretty hidden for now, so we don't know much about the plot. But we do know that Mason Thames and Ella Bright are leading the cast, which tells me it will be a pretty classic coming-of-age story.
Based on the title, I'm hoping it follows in the footsteps of movies like Booksmart and Lady Bird. Maybe Ella and Mason will be studious teens who want to get revenge on the popular kids? Or maybe it will be a hilarious mixup and they accidentally narc on their peers.
Jordan & Justin Shipley, John Phillips, and Gene Stupnitsky all had hands on the script.
Here's where else you can see Ella Bright & Mason Thames before the movie.
Netflix
Mason Thames has had an incredible few years, from the live-action How to Train Your Dragon to Black Phone 2 and Regretting You with his now-girlfriend Mckenna Grace. He became the first actor since Jim Carrey in 1994 to have three movies top the box office in a single year.
Ella Bright played young Kate Middleton in The Crown on Netflix, and starred in Malory Towers and Legends. And of course you can see her in Off-Campus too!
Stay tuned for more news on Narcs by following Brit + Co on Facebook. And check out The Off-Campus Cast Spills Their Most Embarrassing Date Stories (Exclusive) for hilarious stories from Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli.