Apr 26, 2022
Need Weeknight Dinner Inspo? Try This Elote One-Pot Pasta Recipe
With Cinco de Mayo coming up, we're looking for creative Mexican-inspired recipes to help us celebrate. While tacos are an obvious choice, sometimes you just want to jazz things up with an inspired take that's not tacos. Enter this elote-inspired one-pot pasta recipe. There's something about Mexican street corn's wholesome sweetness that pairs perfectly with noodles, and this ready-for-summer dish is the perfect weeknight dinner.
One-Pot Elote Pasta
Ingredients:
For the Pasta:
- 2 tablespoons avocado oil
- 3 ears of corn
- 1 large shallot, minced
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 3 cups water
- 1/2 teaspoon pink salt
- 12 ounces fusilli pasta
- Salt and pepper, to taste
For the Elote Dressing:
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 yogurt or sour cream
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon pink salt
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Topping
- 6 ounces cotija, crumbled
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions:
- Remove the husks and any silk from the corn.
- Heat the oil in a deep pot over medium-high heat. Sear corn around all sides until browned or slightly charred, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
- In the same pot, sauté the shallot, garlic, and chili powder until softened and slightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add in the water, pink salt and fusilli pasta, and bring the mixture to a boil. Cover with a lid, then reduce to low for a continuous simmer. Cook for 8-10 minutes until the pasta is al dente.
- While the pasta is cooking, slice off the browned corn kernels using a sharp or serrated knife.
- Remove the pasta from the heat and add in corn kernels.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the elote dressing ingredients.
- Drizzle the dressing over the top of the cooked pasta and stir lightly to combine. Add in crumbled cotija and chopped cilantro, and toss lightly again. Serve slightly warm or place in the refrigerator to chill completely.
Recipe and photos by Sarah Anderson.
