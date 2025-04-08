Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Simple ways to lower your energy bill this summer.

7 Affordable Ways To Make Your Home More Energy Efficient

energy efficient home
Shutterstock
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezApr 08, 2025
When I moved into my home in the spring, the windows hadn’t been replaced in over 40 years! With a hot summer and rainy winter approaching, I was worried I’d be dealing with more than just a draft — so I swapped them out for double-pane, energy-efficient ones. Living in sunny California, solar panels were also a no-brainer. But making your home more energy efficient doesn’t have to mean major investments. Here are a few simple, budget-friendly ways to cut down on energy use without spending a fortune. Bonus: You'll save money on your energy bill too!


Here are low-cost ways to make your home more energy efficient.


girl with book by window

Photo by cottonbro studio

1. Seal Drafty Doors and Windows

Use weatherstripping, caulk, or even a good old-fashioned draft stopper to prevent warm or cool air from escaping. It’s one of the quickest, cheapest ways to improve energy efficiency
curtains with darkening liner

Quince

2. Hang Thermal Curtains

Affordable and easy to install, thermal or blackout curtains help keep heat in during winter and block out the sun in summer, easing the load on your HVAC and reducing your heating and cooling costs. Plus, they add cozy style to a room!

LEDs

Shutterstock

3. Swap in LED Bulbs

LEDs use a fraction of the energy of traditional bulbs and last way longer. They’re a small investment that pays off quickly— especially if you swap them out room by room.

woman at computer

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

4. Use Smart Power Strips

Even when turned off, devices like TVs and computers draw power. Smart power strips cut that “phantom energy” without you needing to remember to unplug anything.

saving water

Kaboompics.com

5. Install Low-Flow Showerheads and Faucet Aerators

Low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators are inexpensive, easy to install, and reduce water and energy use (since you’re heating less water).

air conditioner

Shutterstock

6. Clean (or Replace) Air Filters Regularly

Dirty filters make your heating and cooling systems work harder, using more energy. Replace filters every 3-6 months for peak efficiency.
laundry

Shutterstock

7. Wash Clothes in Cold Water

Most detergents are designed to work just as well in cold water, and heating water accounts for a big chunk of your washer’s energy use. Bonus: it’s gentler on your clothes, too so they'll look like new longer!

