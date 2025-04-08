7 Affordable Ways To Make Your Home More Energy Efficient

When I moved into my home in the spring, the windows hadn’t been replaced in over 40 years! With a hot summer and rainy winter approaching, I was worried I’d be dealing with more than just a draft — so I swapped them out for double-pane, energy-efficient ones. Living in sunny California, solar panels were also a no-brainer. But making your home more energy efficient doesn’t have to mean major investments. Here are a few simple, budget-friendly ways to cut down on energy use without spending a fortune. Bonus: You'll save money on your energy bill too!



Here are low-cost ways to make your home more energy efficient.





Photo by cottonbro studio 1. Seal Drafty Doors and Windows Use Use weatherstripping , caulk, or even a good old-fashioned draft stopper to prevent warm or cool air from escaping. It’s one of the quickest, cheapest ways to improve energy efficiency

Quince 2. Hang Thermal Curtains Affordable and easy to install, thermal or blackout curtains help keep heat in during winter and block out the sun in summer, easing the load on your HVAC and reducing your heating and cooling costs. Plus, they add cozy style to a room!

Shutterstock 3. Swap in LED Bulbs LEDs use a fraction of the energy of traditional bulbs and last way longer. They’re a small investment that pays off quickly— especially if you swap them out room by room.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash 4. Use Smart Power Strips Even when turned off, devices like TVs and computers draw power. Smart power strips cut that “phantom energy” without you needing to remember to unplug anything.

Kaboompics.com 5. Install Low-Flow Showerheads and Faucet Aerators Low-flow showerheads and faucet aerators are inexpensive, easy to install, and reduce water and energy use (since you’re heating less water).

Shutterstock 6. Clean (or Replace) Air Filters Regularly Dirty filters make your heating and cooling systems work harder, using more energy. Replace filters every 3-6 months for peak efficiency. Dirty filters make your heating and cooling systems work harder, using more energy. Replace filters every 3-6 months for peak efficiency.

Shutterstock 7. Wash Clothes in Cold Water Most detergents are designed to work just as well in cold water, and heating water accounts for a big chunk of your washer’s energy use. Bonus: it’s gentler on your clothes, too so they'll look like new longer!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more affordable home hacks!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.