Peak earthy decor.

10 Home Decor Ideas I'm Stealing From This "Cozy" Sun Valley Renovation

sun valley renovation
By Theresa GonzalezMar 16, 2025
Mountain homes naturally have a cozy charm thanks to the landscape and serene surroundings, but with the right design approach, you can elevate the look beyond "log cabin chic" toward a dreamy, sophisticated sanctuary. Designer Sierra Fox of Studio Mountain is known for blending rustic warmth with modern elegance and her latest project is all of the above and more. Nestled in the breathtaking landscape of Sun Valley, Idaho, this five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom retreat is surrounded by sweeping mountain views and stunning natural beauty, both of which influenced Sierra’s design. Now on the market and listed by her sister, Delaney, this home is full of inspiring details. "Delaney and I work together to design each home to have a unique and custom feeling, from the decision about the property location all the way down to fabrics on the furniture," says Sierra. "It can be really fun to get to work with family and it helps us spend more time together than we would otherwise."

Here are 10 home decor ideas I can't get enough of in this cozy renovation.

dining room design

Aimee Mazzenga

1. Warm, Organic Elements

Inspired by the snowy mountain landscape, Sierra filled the home with warm, organic elements that strike the perfect balance between sophistication and comfort. Linen slipcovered chairs from Jenni Kayne, reclaimed oak dining table from RH, paper lantern lighting, and rich oak flooring create a sense of cozy elegance, while a flood of natural light makes the home feel so inviting.

kitchen design marble

Aimee Mazzenga

2. Marble For Dramatic Impact

Sierra prioritized timeless materials, clean lines, and a fluid indoor-outdoor connection. The kitchen features Italian Calacatta Viola marble (a popular kitchen trend), adding a bit of drama to the quiet luxury aesthetic.

kitchen design

Aimee Mazzenga

3. Custom Cabinetry

Custom white oak millwork and floors frame the snowy outdoors, making the inside feel warm and beautiful.

banquette

Aimee Mazzenga

4. This Dining Nook

I'm obsessed with this breakfast nook with custom banquette, CB2 oak dining table, and a bunch of throw pillows from places like Jenni Kayne and custom from Sierra's Studio Mtn Shop. It's a showstopper and a place to get cozy and gather, day or night.

kitchen appliances

Aimee Mazzenga

5. Investment Appliances

A 55” Lacanche range and Fisher & Paykel appliances balance high-quality functionality with elevated aesthetics.

open shelving

Aimee Mazzenga

6. Open Shelving

Open shelving, to me, is the perfect way to add personality to your kitchen. I adore beautiful glassware and pottery, and it's the ideal space to showcase your favorite collections.

pantry

Aimee Mazzenga

7. Organization & Symmetry

One of the greatest challenges of the project was maintaining a sense of warmth and intimacy within the home’s expansive, modern layout. Sierra achieved this by layering lighting, incorporating rich material contrasts like oak and marble and being thoughtful about spatial planning.

Sierra's tip for making a space feel cohesive?

"Don't be afraid to start from scratch on a blank canvas, focusing on just a few key feelings you want to evoke from your space (serenity, energy, coziness, etc)," she says. "If you can pare down to the core feelings you want from the space, it helps to make all decisions after that from inspiration images all the way down to your silverware easier to make. When you have a cohesive idea of what you want to feel, it helps define and focus the end result."

vanity

Aimee Mazzenga

By using the same cabinetry throughout the home, Sierra creates a sense of cohesion and balance. This design choice enhances the home's flow, making each space feel thoughtfully connected. And this bedroom moment — framing the breathtaking mountain landscape — is simply lovely.

bathroom decor

Aimee Mazzenga

Who's ready for the most luxurious bath? The symmetry here with the matching Jenni Kayne sheepskin rugs is making me swoon. I also love the use of actual drapes in the bathroom, perfect for this large window. "Incorporating shapes and texture into a design is the best way to make sure that neutrals stay interesting and elevated," says Sierra.

bedroom design

Aimee Mazzenga

8. Mixed Materials

When you're designing a neutral home, experimenting with unique textures is key to making it not boring. Pairing tactile elements like woven accents, natural stone, and soft textiles can bring warmth and interest to otherwise simple spaces.

"For the bedrooms, we wanted the bedrooms to feel serene and neutral while still cozy and warm," says Sierra. "We drew from our California vernacular in terms of color pallete, but blended with more mountain forward textures like shearling and antique rugs for a refined but rustic feel."

living room design

Aimee Mazzenga

A simple marble end table paired with a upholstered reading chair is the perfect balance of hard and soft.

bathroom design

Aimee Mazzenga

9. Tadelakt Finishes

Tadelakt, a traditional Moroccan lime plaster, adds an artistic and organic element to the space. Paired with this stone sink, it's the ultimate in earthy decor.
office space

Aimee Mazzenga

10. Elegant Storage

Everything in the home has a purpose, and the thoughtful storage solutions, like the Annora Bookcase from AllModern, keep the space clean and minimal, allowing the luxe furnishings and breathtaking views to take center stage.

custom cabinetry

Aimee Mazzenga

Custom cabinetry, built-in consoles, and sleek bookshelves contribute to an organized aesthetic, making the entire home feel curated and intentionally designed. The result is a home that feels luxurious, deeply connected to its natural surroundings, and designed for both comfort and timeless beauty.

