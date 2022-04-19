14 Coffee Table Books That Would Make Perfect Mother's Day Gifts
Moms do so much for us that we could never repay, but Mother's Day is the perfect excuse to shower Mom with all things lovely. We're talking breakfast in bed, a marathon of their favorite TV show, and gifts. These coffee table books, ranging from design to travel to recipes, will make for a beautiful addition to her home inspire her whenever she looks at them.
Accidentally Wes Anderson ($30, was $35)
Inspired by the whimsy found in director Wes Anderson's films (like Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel), this book will allow Mom to see 200 of the most unique and beautiful places on every continent.
Wild: The Naturalistic Garden ($60)
Instead of manicured, neat gardens, this book dives into the natural, crazy, and well, wild garden trend. It features more than 40 examples from places like England and Australia, and will offer Mom both inspiration and information on revamping her own garden.
Atlas of Interior Design ($90)
Featuring more than 400 rooms around the world from designers like Kelly Behun and Jacques Grange, this atlas showcases eighty years of design. With a variety of room styles and trends specific to locations or time periods, this read is perfect for the design-loving mom.
Palm Beach ($95)
Get to know more about this iconic resort on the coast of southern Florida with a bright and easy read. Showcasing both pictures and history about the destination, Palm Beach will give any beach lover the travel bug.
The Ultimate Art Museum ($40)
This pretend art museum is the perfect way to see all kinds of art from the comfort of your own home. It features over 300 diverse reproductions throughout the centuries and has color coding and narrative guides that make it easy to read. There is a fold-out map and floor plans that make this a one-of-a-kind book experience.
Prime - Art's Next Generation ($80, available 5/25)
Prime highlights 107 different contemporary artists (born as early as 1980) and the innovative projects they're doing across all media. These artists might be from different generations and different parts of the world, but they're all leaders.
Jungalow: Decorate Wild ($20)
Written by Justina Blakeney, this book will show Mom how she can create a whole new space with bold colors and patterns, and how to use her travels and culture as the ultimate inspiration. Blakeney also weaves in personal stories and practical advice for a design book that stands apart.
Vegan at Home: Recipes For a Modern Plant-based Lifestyle ($40, available 5/18)
This is the perfect book for any vegan mom, OR any mother who wants to try her hand at meatless meals. Author Solla Eiríksdóttir focuses on making recipes for a modern lifestyle that are as delicious as they are easy, and features vegan meals that are great for all kinds of occasions.
Modern Container Gardening($23)
This is a great book for Moms who love to garden but don't have a ton of space to do so. Even if all they have is a window sill, it's enough! From a garden-in-a-day to window boxes, the step-by-step instructions break things down easily and will help Mom figure out what kinds of plants she wants to cultivate.
Flower Flash ($34)
"Flower Bandit" Lewis Miller showcases his Flower Flashes throughout New York City with this colorful book. He uses these arrangements to bring joy to trash cans, constructions sites, and the outside of hospitals, and they're sure to bring joy into your mom's life too.
The Most Beautiful Rooms In The World ($65)
Get a peek at design from all around the world with The Most Beautiful Rooms In The World. This read was curated by ten Architectural Digest editors, and offers a glimpse of all different kinds of interior design. Get ready for some serious inspiration!
200 Women: Who Will Change the Way You See the World ($41)
Two hundred women, from Jane Goodall to Margaret Atwood, answer the same five questions about happiness and life, and their empowering answers will encourage everyone who reads it. Not only does this pick include photographs, but there is also an interactive website you can check out alongside the book.
In Love With Paris ($25)
Lovely stories accompany this cookbook and its sweet and savory recipes. If your mother has always dreamed of going to Paris (or she goes all the time), this is a new way to experience the City of Light.
The Wine Lover's Bucket List ($37)
Children of wine lovers, this one's for your mom! If she's looking to go on a wine-centric trip, this book has all of the vineyard and seasonal information she needs to figure out her itinerary. This informative read will help her get the most out of every wine region and maybe even help her figure out her favorite varietal.
