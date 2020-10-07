Justina Blakeney Teaches Brit + Anj About Finding Your Design Aesthetic
Justina Blakeney is a designer, artist, bestselling author, and the founder and director of Jungalow. She is known for her signature style of bold colors, mixed patterns, unique vintage finds and beautiful plants. This week, Justina joins Brit and Anj to teach all things interior design—from making your space functional and stylish to discovering your own unique aesthetic.
In this episode, Justina breaks down lighting, greenery, pattern mixing, and, most importantly, how to choose color that evokes meaning for you in your space. Among many gems of design wisdom amidst personal anecdotes, she shares the story of revamping her primary bathroom to convey the feeling she gets when going for a swim in the ocean by creating a deep blue space that immediately evokes renewal and calmness.
To learn more about all the things with Brit and Anj, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
