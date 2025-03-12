Even if you own endless options, what truly makes a great shoe collection is having the right ones. From classic sneakers to sleek boots , these 8 shoe styles are essential for pulling together any outfit in style and practicality. If you’re looking to build up a versatile shoe lineup, these must-have pairs belong in every closet.

Scroll on for 8 essential shoes worth investing in for every occasion!

1. Classic (& Comfy!) Black Heels Steve Madden Steve Madden Irenee Black Leather Heels

A well-fitted pair of heels can instantly elevate any outfit, whether it’s for work, formal events, or nights out.

DSW Naturalizer Bristol Sandals

The most crucial part about having a pair of go-to heels is that they’re comfortable. Don’t go too crazy with the heel height or settle for straps that dig into your skin! Having a reliable black or nude heel also ensures you can wear ‘em across tons of different occasions.

2. Tall Black Boots Amazon QIY Knee High Boots

Tall black boots go with just about anything, so they’re not only stylish, but practical, too! Choosing a pair of tall black boots with a comfy insole and walkable heel height can be really useful for the cooler months.

Free People Jeffrey Campbell Katrina Pull-On Tall Boots

They look effortlessly chic over skinny jeans, under skirts, or with sweater dresses!

3. Ballet Flats Rothy's Rothy's The Double Buckle Mary Janes

Ballet flats are the perfect mix of comfort and femininity, and they’re pretty much the ideal everyday shoe for work and weekends alike.

Quince Quince Italian Leather Glove Ballet Flats

Ballet flats provide a formal, polished look without the pain of heels and can be worn with anything from office attire to baggy jeans and a graphic tee. A neutral or classic black pair is a closet essential for easy styling!

4. Walking Sneakers Saucony Saucony Ride 18 Sneakers

If you like to get your steps in, you might as well do it in sheer comfort!

New Balance New Balance 530 Sneakers

A supportive pair of walking sneakers is a must for staying active. Whether you're running errands, exploring a new city, or going on a long hot girl walk, the right pair will keep your feet oh-so happy. Look for cushioned soles and breathable materials.

5. Street Style Sneakers Adidas Adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes

While walking sneakers are a total necessity, they don’t always work with every outfit due to their more technical-looking designs. That’s why you need a stylish pair of fashion-forward sneaks!

SeaVees SeaVees Acorn Trainers

Street style sneakers are perfect for casual outfits, and especially for occasions you don’t really feel like wearing open-toed shoes.

6. Cozy Sandals Teva Teva Flatform Universal Sandals

Sandals with a lil’ bit of support are crucial – especially for spring and summer. When it’s hot out, you want your feet to be able to breathe without sacrificing comfort.

Chaco Chaco Townes Midform Sandals

Opt for cushioned soles, secure straps, and soft materials to keep your feet comfortable while still looking cute!

7. Rain Boots Quince Quince Waterproof Ankle Rain Boots

We all know that rainy days can quickly ruin your shoes. That’s not until you have a sturdy pair of rain boots to rely on! Waterproof and durable, they keep your feet dry while still looking stylish.

Hunter Hunter Refined Tall Rain Boots

A sleek pair in black or a fun pop of color can brighten up a gloomy day while protecting your steps from puddles and mud.

8. Slippers Nordstrom UGG Tazz Platform Slippers

When you’re stuck at home, a cozy pair of slippers is essential. They provide warmth and such coziness, especially during colder months.

Bombas Bombas Sunday Mule Slippers

Look for pairs that offer some support for walking around indoors. Choose soft, plush materials for the ultimate cozy experience!

