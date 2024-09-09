10 Incredible J.Crew Shoes I Can’t Wait To Break Out For Fall
It turns out the perfect shoes do exist, and they all happen to be at J.Crew! I was doing my seasonal shoe peruse through various stores, trying high and low to find the best shoes to wear for the upcoming fall season. Then I came across J.Crew's new arrivals, which are all just soooo good. It really is amazing how they have so many pieces that are high quality, affordable, and yet still hitting the mark on every trend that's popular this season. From Mary Janes to the perfect, knee-high boots, they've truly got it all! So here are my 10 fave J.Crew shoes right now!
J.Crew
Stevie Leather Boots
If there's one shoes essential that I could urge you to buy for fall, it would be the quintessentially perfect heeled boot. My requirements are:
- It must have a kitten heel for comfort
- A pointed heel, because they are elongating
- And bonus points for them being comfortable
J.Crew
Stevie Suede Leather Boots
Brown suede boots are also a big essential for me in the fall, as well! Having black and brown options help with tonal outfits and maximum wardrobe compatibility! I wear my brown suede boots all the time in the fall, and I'm honestly obsessed with these! You're sure to get so much wear out of this pair!
J.Crew
Leopard Sneakers
The word is out that leopard print is in for fall this year — and I couldn't be more obsessed! This print has become somewhat of a neutral pattern, adding flair to simple outfits, while still matching with so many different colors. I can see these dressed up with a nice midi skirt, or dressed down with jeans and a cable knit cardigan.
J.Crew
Maison Ruched Leather Snake Loafers
Another crazy print that I'm loving for fall is snake skin! I love all the various ways you can style it whether you go for a more casual and low-key look, or you take it to a more classy and upscale level. These are great quality so you'll be able to get lots of wear out of these real-leather loafers.
J. Crew
Silver Buckle Heels
Another continuing trend this year is that metallics and silvers are absolutely everywhere! They're popping up more and more, and I'm a big fan. For me, they're going to be replacing grey as a neutral. I wear so much grey in the winter, so this will be a fun interpretation of the color. Throw in some socks like above for added, cute measure!
J.Crew
Logan Mary Jane
These adorable Mary Janes are not only precisely on-trend this autumn, but also on sale! Trust me, they'll totally become an everyday staple for you, giving you an easy bow on top — or on bottom, rather — for every look! I wear mine with pretty much every outfit from jeans, to dresses, to even shorts. Grab these cute shoes while they're still discounted!
J.Crew
Jules Black Heels
These cute heels will have you crossing the street in the perfect strut à la Carrie Bradshawin her vintage Manolos. I haven't loved a simple heel this much in so long, and know that you would get plenty of wear out of them. Everyone needs the perfect strappy heel for the fall and winter-time.
J.Crew
Quinn Mary Jane
Funky, red shoes are in for the fall and winter, so if you're looking for a pair of shoes to add a bit of pizzazz — look no further! One of my favorite outfit combos right now is a pair of jeans, a simple white tee, and some funky shoes! The shoes really are just a great way to feature some fun into your outfits for fall, when most outfits are neutral or more simple.
J.Crew
Flabelus Mary Janes
If you know me, then you know that my obsession for the summer months have been Spanish espadrilles. They're just so incredibly comfortable and chic! I'm honestly so happy to see this trend continuing into the fall and winter months, and in even betters styles and colorways at that. These with the black and tan shoes will be surely my new daily faves.
J.Crew
Maryam Nassir Zadeh X J.Crew Loafer
While we've seen the classic white loafer everywhere lately, I'm starting to see the heeled white loafer even more now! These are a fun twist on the classic loafer, offering a bit of height and a fun '70s vibe. Who doesn't love that?! Plus, these gorgeous babies are on sale, so hurry and add them to your cart!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via J.Crew
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.