10 Must-Have Macy's Shoes Under $100 For Every Occasion This Season!
We've got the scoop on the hottest footwear trends, and how you can wear them affordably with Macy's shoes! This season is all about color, texture, pattern, and wearability. We're talking raffia heels and sandals, stunning mesh ballet flats, and all things rosettes! And while people want cute and trendy, they don't want all that at the cost of comfort. So fret no more, we have this season's cutest, comfiest shoes for every occasion ready for you — and all for under $100.
Sun and Stone Ankle Strap Sandals
We love this casual take on the tried-and-true gladiator sandals trend that's been around for years. This pair is a much comfier version, with its nice platform and soft leather straps — plus, the camel color can go well with so much in your wardrobe. These could totally be worn with a summer dress or denim shorts to the beach.
Madden Girl Rosette Stiletto
Rosettes all day everyday! These are definitely the shoes of the season. We particularly love this shade of Barbie pink paired with the rosettes — Barbie movie season may be over but Barbiepink is definitely here to stay!
Calvin Klein Heeled Mary Janes
Mary Janes may have seemed like a fall and winter shoe, but the red on these makes them pop perfectly for spring and summer. We recommend styling with a simple black dress and letting your shoes be the star of the show.
Steve Madden Hayden Sandal
Hermes, who? Who wants to spend $900 on a sandal when these are only $59! This is an absolutely insane price, and the shoes are too cute. They're definitely a great summer go-to for casual dressing or even with a cute, summer dress!
Nike Court Vision Low Sneakers
Everyone needs a classic pair of sneakers for the summer, especially if you're doing any traveling that requires a ton of walking. I'm sure these will come to be an absolute essential for you in the summertime!
Nine West Kelsie Heel
In need of a stunning wedding shoe? We've got you covered! This Nine West shoe is perfect for any bridal events you have coming up — or even if you're just in need of a good, white heel! I mean, the bow is simply to-die-for!
On 34th Naomie Mesh Flat
Mesh ballet flats are definitely THE trending shoes this spring, and we adore this black pair with the rhinestones. They're simple but have a fun twist that will extra a little something extra to your outfit! Plus they're on sale for only $48!!!
Dolce Vita Raffia Sandal
Raffia + sandals? Yes please! Talking about comfy and cute put together, I think this is the perfect spring and summer shoe! Absolutely love the straw print for any Euro-summer or upcoming vacation plans you may have!
I.N.C. Gevira Raffia Heel
I just had to add another raffia pick because it's super trendy right now. These Manolo look-a-likes are so cute with the beveled rhinestones and straw pattern mixed together. Ideal for a warm summer date night with a floral dress and raffia print bag to match.
I.N.C. Yadira SandalWe love the gold accents on these affordable stunners. They mix practical and fashionable so well.! You could match your jewelry to the gold accents on these sandals and it would make for the cutest, accessorized look. Definitely adding to cart now.
Looking for more style inspo? Be sure to sign up for our weekly newsletter so you never miss a thing!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Macy's
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.