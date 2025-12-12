The 11 Best TV Shows Of 2025

When I look back on 2025, one of the best things I'll remember is how many amazing TV shows we got. There was truly something for everyone this year — period dramas, fantasy shows, crime thrillers, medical dramas — but beyond the sheer number of genres, so many shows were genuinely just...so well made. Here are our top picks.

Keep reading for the 11 best shows of 2025, according to Brit + Co.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 — Stream on Prime Video Prime Video More like the summer Belly's love triangle took over my life. Anybody who loves beachy romances was locked into the final season of Prime Video's hit show, which found Belly engaged to Jeremiah — and Conrad losing his mind. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Rain Spencer, Jackie Chung, and Rachel Blanchard.

​Only Murders in the Building season 5 — Stream on Hulu Disney/Hulu Only Murders in the Building season 5 took our favorite podcasting trio into the world of New York crime as they investigate the death of Lester, the beloved doorman. You'll definitely want to watch before season 6 premieres! Only Murders in the Building season 5 stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Téa Leoni.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 — Airing on ABC now! ABC/Disney Abbott Elementary continues to stand out in the comedy space, and I'm simply obsessed. Anyone who has ever worked with kids will get a kick out of this show. Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Stranger Things Season 5 — Stream Part 1 on Netflix Netflix Stranger Things is one of THE TV shows of all time, and the final season is all about Eleven, Will, and the party taking down Vecna once and for all. Stranger Things 5 stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Joe Keery, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Amybeth McNulty, and Priah Ferguson.

Severance Season 2 — Stream on Apple TV+ Apple TV+ Severance was the first show of the year that truly got the theory mill going, and basically lit the internet on fire. But what can you say? Combining two different lives would be a difficult task for anyone. Severance season 2 stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, Gwendoline Christie, Bob Balaban, Merritt Wever, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, and John Noble.

The White Lotus Season 3 — Stream on HBO Max Fabio Lovino/HBO The White Lotus season 3 drops a new cast of characters in Thailand, with plenty of Easter eggs, clues, and crazy plot details to boot. The White Lotus season 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.

Yellowjackets season 3 — Stream on Paramount+ Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME This season of Yellowjackets was crazier than ever (believe it or not) and merges the characters' past and present like never before. Yellowjackets season 3 stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Joel McHale, and Hilary Swank.

1923 Season 2 — Stream on Paramount+ Lauren Smith/Paramount+ Love it or hate it, 1923 definitely made waves. The second season is all about Spencer Dutton fighting to get back to the ranch (and find Alex), while Jacob and Cara fought to protect it. Heartbreaking (and a little disturbing), this is one show no one will forget anytime soon. 1923 season 2 stars Julia Schlaepfer, Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Darren Mann, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, and Isabel May.

The Last of Us Season 2 — Stream on HBO Max HBO/Max The Last of Us season 2 is even darker and more intense than the first season if you can believe it. But I love all the new characters we're introduced to, and can't wait to see them again in season 3. The Last of Us season 2 stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Catherine O'Hara, Jeffrey Wright, Tati Gabrielle and Ariela Barer.

The Bear Season 4 — Stream on Hulu FX/Hulu The Bear season 4, in my opinion, is the second half of the story when it comes to what we see in season 3 — especially when it comes to the restaurant's review and Carmy's effect on Sydney... The Bear season 4 stars Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson.

The Gilded Age Season 3 — Stream on HBO Max Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Julian Fellowes knows how to build a massive TV empire and this season of The Gilded Age has it all: drama, danger, romance. It's just dang good. The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Thomas Cocquerel, Simon Jones, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Ben Ahlers, Michael Cerveris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, John Douglas Thompson, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelley Curran, Sullivan Jones, and Ben Lamb.

Loving all things TV this year? Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more updates on your favorite shows.